Coach Reck during timeout

Coach Nathan Reck strategizes with his team during a timeout.

 Roger Johnson Photo

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls’ basketball team hosted North Butler in a quarterfinal round of the Class 1A, District 2 bracket on Tuesday night. The Bucs were all over them from the beginning, winning this one going away, 69-24.

Aiding the Bucs’ success was a 16-0 run to start this game. North Butler didn’t score until 48 seconds left in the first quarter.

In the second frame, EB went on another run. This time it was a 24-0 run. They led 44-12 at the half.

The second half was quick, as the continuous clock started around the two-minute mark in the third period. It was 59-20 at the end of three.

Nicole Pettinger led the way for the Bucs with 16 points. Erica Hoffman had 15 points and 8 rebounds, while Olivia Donlea also had 15 points and 5 steals. Lara Fox added 7 points and Lauren Donlea contributed with 6 points and 6 assists. Averiel Brady had 4 points, and Lily Hersom scored 3 points. Raelynn Kolthoff scored 2 and Kyara Pals finished the scoring for the Bucs with 1.

The EB girls raise their overall record to 16-7 on the year. Next up is a regional semifinal game against Colo-Nesco (18-5) at South Hardin High School in Eldora on Friday night at 7 p.m. Results not available at press time.

The only common opponent for the two teams this season is Clarksville, who was defeated by Colo-Nesco in early December by a score of 60-56. EB lost to Clarksville, 58-54, in late January.