ELKADER – It was a rematch with Kee High in the quarterfinals of Class 1A-Region 3 and last time these two teams met up, two weeks ago, it came right down to the end with East Buchanan winning by two-points; 35-33.
This game was a different story from the opening tip and East Buchanan would win 52-33.
The Lady Bucs would jump all over the Kee High Hawks, out-scoring them 18-8 in the first quarter.
“The Girls came out with a ton of energy last night,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We pressured their point guard and made sure the ball went out of her hands early.”
Kee High has an all-state point guard in Reagan Mudderman, who averages 22 points a game. “We wanted to pressure her and make sure she knew somebody was going to be with her at all times,” continued Reck, “We held her to 5 points, a heck of an effort by Lily Hersom and Lacy Anderegg on top of our zone.”
This was a 24-13 game at the half and the Lady Bucs came out in the third quarter and left no doubt who was going to win this game. At the end of three quarters, this game was 37-22.
“Offensively, our posts were a difference maker last night,” added Reck, “We needed girls to step up and they really responded in a big way.”
Coach Reck added that the Hawks tried to keep the game within reach throughout the third quarter, but he thinks his girls really wore them down with their pressure defense.
Sophomore Averiel Brady had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while senior Hannah McMurrin also had 14 points. Junior Lauren Donlea also had a terrific night with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Lauren Donlea also became the career steals leader at East Buchanan, passing her older sister, Olivia Donlea last night. Lauren has 319 steals in her career and has her Senior year yet to come!
Junior Lacy Anderegg had 8 points and junior Kyara Pals added 3 points. Freshman Eden Brady dropped in 2 points.
Coach Reck wanted to acknowledge the student section, expressing that they had high energy and the girls fed off of it.
Coach Reck concluded, “We know we are going to have to take care of the basketball Friday night. Turkey Valley likes to pressure the ball just like we do. It will be a great challenge for our girls in the Regional Semi-Final.”
East Buchanan (13-9) will take on Turkey Valley (15-6) on Friday night.