WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls’ basketball team hosted Edgewood-Colesburg (1-15) on Monday night and came away with a big win, 53-34.
“The girls were in slow motion the first few minutes last night but, after regrouping, we really came together and played some good basketball to defeat Ed-Co,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck. “Ed-Co came out in a 1-3-1 zone and really packed it in where we couldn’t drive. We hit a couple of outside shots to loosen them up, and started to get steals off of pressure and wore them down.”
“We had 29 steals on the night. Really proud of the girls’ effort on the court,” added Reck. “We started the marathon of a week on a high note with 4 more games in a week span.”
Junior Lauren Donlea was one assist away from a triple-double. Donlea had 13 points, 11 steals, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds. Junior Lacy Anderegg added 13 points and 7 steals, while sophomore Averiel Brady chipped in 12 points and 4 rebounds. Senior Lily Hersom contributed with 4 steals.
The girls were back at home on Tuesday night facing the Central City Wildcats (10-7). Look for this story in Saturday’s paper. The girls will be on the road on Friday, traveling to Alburnett.