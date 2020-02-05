WINTHROP – The girls’ basketball team of East Buchanan High School played back-to-back games Thursday and Friday last week, starting with a trip to Clarksville (13-3) Thursday night and then hosting the Springville Orioles on Friday night for a Tri-Rivers West matchup between ranked teams.
The Clarksville game on Thursday night was a tale of two halves. EB controlled the first half, leading by 6 at the break, but was outscored in the third quarter, 15-9, to tie it up going into the fourth. This game came right down to the end, but the Lady Bucs lost a hard-fought battle, 58-54.
Nicole Pettinger lead the team in scoring with 14 points. Olivia Donlea added 12, with Erica Hoffman scoring 11. Lauren Donlea contributed with 9 points and Lacy Anderegg added 5. Lara Fox rounded out the scoring with 3 points.
SPRINGVILLE 50, EAST BUCHANAN 45
Both ranked in Class 1A – East Buchanan No. 11 and Springville (15-3) No. 15. – this game came right down to the wire, with EB having two shots to win it in the end, but the shots fell short and Springville came away with a 50-45 win.
East Buchanan Head Coach Nathan Reck said, “Playing back-to-back nights against state tournament teams from the year before was challenging not only physically but mentally as well.”
On Friday night, this was a completely different ball game than when these two teams met back on January 7, with the Bucs winning that game convincingly 61-45. This was a game of runs. East Buchanan would run off consecutive points, just to see the Lady Orioles make a run of their own.
In the first quarter, both teams had their problems with turnovers, with EB turning the ball over 5 times and Springville having 7 turnovers. By the end of the period, the Orioles led 13-10.
The second period was much of the same with neither team taking control. This was a 2- to 3-point game the entire first half. At the break, the Lady Bucs trailed by a pair, 25-23.
In the third frame, East Buchanan finally tied the game at the 7-minute mark;,25 all, and a 7-0 run to start the second half put the Bucs up 30-25 with just over 5 minutes to play. Then Springville went on a run of their own and scored the next 7 points to retake the lead, 32-30 with 2- plus minutes left on the clock in the third. They traded baskets and then Springville went on another 7-0 run to end the quarter. At the end of the third period, it was 39-33.
The Orioles continued that run that resulted in 11 straight points until East Buchanan put an end to it with a basket of their own with around 5 minutes to play. Springville lengthened their lead to as many as 11 points, then the Lady Bucs made another run, scoring 8 straight points to pull within 43-40 with 3:04 left to play. Sophomore, Lacy Anderegg hit a clutch 3-pointer with 1:19 left to play to pull the Lady Bucs to within 2 points, 47-45.
After a 5-second call turned the ball back over to East Buchanan, senior Erica Hoffman had a great look at the basket, but missed a short attempt with 53 seconds to play. This forced the Lady Bucs to foul, and Springville went to the line for a 1-and-1, but missed the first shot. East Buchanan had another chance. With 13 seconds to play, senior Nicole Pettinger missed a 3-pointer. Springville put it away, making the front end of their 1-and-1. The Orioles missed the second free throw, but got the offensive rebound and put it back in.
Coach Reck commented, “Yeah, it was definitely a tough game for us. Those games were high-intensity games that could have gone either way, but we fell short in the end of both of them.”
Nicole Pettinger lead the team in scoring with 17 points, while Erica Hoffman added 12. Lara Fox poured in 7 points and added 5 rebounds, while Lacy Anderegg and Kyara Pals came off the bench to score 3 points each. Lauren Donlea had 2 points and 4 steals, while Olivia Donlea ended the Bucs scoring with 1 point.
Coach Reck concluded, “The girls and us coaches learn a lot from these games and will definitely get us ready for the postseason. I loved the fight from our girls, the ‘never give up’ attitude helped us come back Friday night against Springville We had two great chances to tie or take the lead but couldn’t convert.”
The East Buchanan Lady Bucs fall to 12-6 on the year. It doesn’t get any easier for the girls, when they travel to Class 2A, third-ranked North Linn on Tuesday night.