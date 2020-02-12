WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls’ basketball team hosted Central City (13-7) Friday night on their home court. After a three-game losing streak, the Bucs got back to their winning ways. The final score was 49-26.
In a battle of teams with similar records, this game seemed like it was going to be a battle until the end. It started off that way, with the Bucs leading at the end of the first quarter, 14-11.
In the second period, Central City took the momentum right back and outscored EB 9-7; the score at the break was 21-20 with EB up by one.
Head Coach Nathan Reck commented, “Seems like Central City plays us tough every time we play them, and Friday night was no different. We only had a one-point lead after Central City’s Sara Reid scored 12 first-half points.”
In the third quarter, East Buchanan came out and pressured the ball. They were very efficient offensively, outscoring Central City 19-0 to take command going into the fourth frame.
Coach Reck added, “Olivia Donlea came out and scored five points in the first 30 seconds of the second half to get us jump-started.” By the end of the quarter, it was 40-20.
“It was nice to get back into the winning column Friday night. We ended up winning, 49-26. Give Central City credit, they hit shots and took care of the basketball against our press,” said Reck.
The coach had high praise for one of his seniors, Olivia Donlea.
Reck said, “That is what she has done for four years, she has a high motor and carries us by scoring, passing, or getting a stop on defense when we need her to. Her work ethic is second to none, she is in the weight room two times a week, and attends quickness and agility every week. A true role model for our younger athletes.”
Senior Erica Hoffman lead the Bucs in scoring with 16 points and had 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Olivia Donlea added 8 points and 4 assists. Senior Nicole Pettinger and sophomore Lauren Donlea poured in 8 points each, while sophomore Lacy Anderegg scored 5 points. Sophomore Lara Fox and freshman Averiel Brady concluded the scoring with 2 points each.
Next up for the Bucs is a home game against Alburnett (9-10) Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available at press time. The Buc girls will start postseason play with a first round regional game on Thursday, February 13, at home against Don Bosco (1-18). The game starts at 7 p.m.