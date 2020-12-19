WINTHROP – The Maquoketa Valley Wildcat girls’ basketball team brought their No. 1 ranking into East Buchanan High School on Tuesday night.
The first thing that came to mind was Rocky vs. Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV,” and the Wildcats reminded me of Ludmilla Vobat Drago (the Brigitte Nielson character). As I sat there and watched this game’s first 2 minutes, it was apparent to me that this Maquoketa Valley team was very talented and well-coached. Maquoketa Valley is meticulous in their defensive movements, and they communicate better than any team I have ever seen.
I honestly thought that East Buchanan was going to get run out of the gym, but I was reminded relatively quickly that the Wildcats weren’t the only well-coached team in the game.
Well, don’t tell the East Buchanan Buccaneers that they had no chance against the villainous Wildcats. Playing without one of their star players, the Lady Bucs used great defense to stay in this game until the final minute.
“Maquoketa Valley is so tough defensively and plays so well as a team, I knew we would have a tough time scoring,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “and it was proved so last night.”
Maquoketa Valley’s defense is relentless. They trap all over the court and, in order to beat them, you have to think one pass ahead. East Buchanan struggled to find open shots, a credit to the Wildcats’ defense. But the Lady Bucs played some outstanding defense of their own. A high-powered Maquoketa Valley offense was immobilized by a determined and scrappy East Buchanan squad.
“Very proud of the effort shown last night by all of our girls,” added Coach Reck. “If they are the No. 1 ranked team in 2A, we proved we can play with anybody when we play defense like that.”
Some early fastbreak points and full-court pressure gave the Wildcats the early lead, and the eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter was the result of Maquoketa Valley scoring on transition.
“We struggled against their press in the first quarter, and I used a lot of boxing phrases at halftime, telling the girls, ‘We took their sucker punches in the first quarter, but stood tall and stayed in the fight and got back into the game in the second quarter,’” said Reck.
At the end of the first period, it was 13-5. In the second quarter, the Lady Bucs made some adjustments and put an end to the Wildcats’ easy fastbreak baskets.
It showed when this became a half-court game. East Buchanan outscored the Wildcats in the second quarter 9-6, and at halftime it was a 19-14, the Wildcats in the lead.
I imagine the tone in the halftime locker rooms was completely opposite. EB was feeling confident that they could and had competed with the No. 1 team in the state, and MV was probably thinking, “What is going on here?” They have been averaging 65 points a game in the first four contests, but this undersized EB team was causing a lot of problems for them.
In the third quarter, neither team could find any scoring, and a last second three-pointer gave the Wildcats a 26-15 lead at the end of the third frame. Maquoketa Valley extended the lead to 28-15 with 5 minutes left in the game.
This East Buchanan team could have easily folded, and no one would have blamed them, but they didn’t quit and battled back, cutting the deficit to 6 (30-24) at one point. They had an opportunity to cut into that lead even further, but a basket that was negated because of a questionable traveling call on Lara Fox driving the baseline was the nail in the coffin, and the Lady Bucs had to foul. The Wildcats hit their free throws and closed this one out, 36-26.
“We had confidence. We showed mental toughness,” added Coach Reck. “The second half, we could not score enough to make a run. We will get one of our starters back tomorrow, so that will help offensively as she can provide scoring inside and outside.”
Junior Lauren Donlea paced the Lady Bucs with 14 points and 3 assists. Junior Kyara Pals was tough on the boards, even though she was giving up about 6 inches inside against MV post players. Pals had 5 points and 6 rebounds. Senior Olivia Fangman had 3 points and 4 rebounds. Junior Lara Fox dropped in 3 points and had 3 rebounds. Junior Lacy Anderegg had 1 point and 3 rebounds.
“Heck of an effort by the whole team,” concluded Reck. “We will get better and ready to get back to practice tonight to improve and get ready for Ed-Co on Friday.”
1 2 3 4 T
MV 13 6 7 10 36
EB 5 9 1 11 26
The Lady Bucs drop to 4-1 on the year. They traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg (0-5) last night. Stats were not readily available at press time. The girls will be back at home on Tuesday night when they host Springville (6-0).