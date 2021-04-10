WINTHROP — The East Buchanan girls golf team is young and inexperienced with all new athletes this year and zero varsity experience. The girls hosted a Starmont on team on Monday that is in the same boat as East Buchanan and only fielded 3 golfers but compete they did. The Lady Bucs scored a 254 in their first outing, which included a 59 from Jaeden Hellenthal who was playing her very first 9 holes of golf. Pretty amazing really. Some (like me) play golf for 40 plus years and struggle to score a 59.
“It was our first meet this year and a great opportunity for our girls who have never played in a meet before to get their feet wet,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We had some nervous girls last night.”
Starmont’s Mariah Burington was the medalist with a 54. Her teammate Sydney Baumgartner was runner-up with a 55.
East Buchanan’s Ally Joyce finished 3rd with a 57. Jaeden Hellenthal with a 59, while Keira Hellenthal shot a 64. Maya Huegel came in with a 74.
“The nice thing about having girls who have never played before is how much they will improve every day at practice,” added Coach Reck, “and their scores will get better and better throughout the next two months.”
THURSDAY (WINTHROP): Coach Reck says that it was exciting seeing the improvement from the 1st meet to the 2nd meet!
“We may have only improved by four shots,” said Coach Reck, “but I saw a lot of improvements with different shots and their demeanor on the course. More relaxed and confident.”
Girls Golf from Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop:
East Buchanan 250
Calamus Wheatland 314
Maquoketa Valley (Only 3 golfers)
Medalist: Ally Joyce (EB) 54
Boys Golf:
East Buchanan 162
Calamus Wheatland 198
Maquoketa Valley 220
Medalist: Trey Johnson (EB) 36.