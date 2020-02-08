COGGON – The East Buchanan girls’ basketball team travelled to North Linn to take on the Class 2A, third-ranked Lynx (17-1) in Tri-Rivers-West Conference action. East Buchanan dropped their third consecutive game, falling to 12-7 on the year, as North Linn prevailed in the contest by a score of 69-39.
Leading the way for the Bucs was senior Nicole Pettinger with 13 points. Senior Olivia Donlea added 9 points, and senior Erica Hoffman scored 7 points. Sophomore Lacy Anderegg contributed 5 points off the bench, while sophomore Lara Fox and freshman Averiel Brady each added 2 points. Lauren Donlea scored 1 point.
Next up for the Bucs is a home game Friday night against Central City (8-10). Stats were not readily available at press time, but check out bulletinjournal.com for stats and highlights.
East Buchanan will finish the regular season next Tuesday with a home game against Alburnett (8-9).
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB | 11 | 5 | 9 | 14 – 39
NL | 20 | 18 | 9 | 22 – 69