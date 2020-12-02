STARMONT – By the way the East Buchanan girls’ basketball team started their season, you wouldn’t even know that they lost their top three leading scorers from a year ago. The Lady Bucs jumped all over the Starmont Stars, scoring 25 points in the first quarter on the way to a commanding 54-20 win.
Head Coach Nathan Reck said that after minimal off-season activity, and a scrimmage and jamboree being cancelled the past two weeks, the girls were fired up to finally play. Reck acknowledged all the firepower that the team graduated last year, but sees that he has some girls ready to take over the reins and play bigger roles than they did last year.
Junior Lauren Donlea started strong with a double-double, scoring 10 points and adding 11 steals. Donlea also had 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Sophomore sensation Averiel Brady led the team with 13 points and 6 rebounds.
“She is a forward who can shoot it inside and out,” says Reck.
Senior Lily Hersom poured in 12 points off the bench, and juniors Kyara Pals and Lacy Anderegg added 7 points each. Senior Olivia Fangman scored 3 points, and senior Hannah McMurrin contributed 2 points and 5 rebounds. Senior Emma Cook added 3 rebounds and 3 steals.
The girls had 32 steals as a team.
“We have some quick girls,” added Coach Reck. “We were able to make Starmont uncomfortable everywhere on the court.”
East Buchanan was without one key contributor. Junior Lara Fox will return to practice this week and be ready to play.
The night started out with the JV playing 2 quarters and outscoring Starmont, 23-5. Two freshmen, Eden Brady and Jaeden Hellenthal, tallied 19 of those points! Ebbie Sweet and Maxine White played great defense and grabbed some key rebounds.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 25 15 8 6 54
Starmont 2 8 5 5 20
“Overall, a great night of Buccaneer basketball and what is going to be another exciting season,” said Coach Reck.
The girls’ team is off until Friday, December 4. Tuesday’s game against Lisbon was cancelled/postponed per Lisbon being all virtual right now.