EDGEWOOD – The East Buchanan girls’ basketball team traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg to take on the Vikings (0-7) in Tri-River Conference action.
The Lady Bucs wasted no time, jumping out to a 22-1 lead after the first period.
“We came out and took control at the beginning of the game,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck.
In the second quarter, the game turned in favor of the Vikings.
“Ed-Co did a good job slowing the game down in the second quarter,” added Coach Reck, “and got a couple of our girls in foul trouble.”
The lead was cut to 29-15 at halftime.
“I challenged the girls at halftime to sharpen up our half-court offense, and they really responded well,” said Coach Reck.
Again, the Lady Bucs jumped all over Ed-Co in the third quarter, scoring 19 points.
“We were able to score in the fast break and in the half court,” continued Coach Reck, “working the ball around and attacking their zone.”
East Buchanan outscored Ed-Co 35-9 in the second half.
“It was a great team effort,” said Coach Reck.
Junior Lara Fox had her breakout game, scoring 13 points in the first half, ending the game with 15 points, 7 steals, and 5 rebounds. Junior Lauren Donlea continues to be solid, scoring 12 points, adding 7 steals, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds. Junior Lacy Anderegg delivered a nice game, adding 9 points and 3 assists. Senior Lily Hersom continues to be a nice option off the bench for Coach Reck, scoring 7 points and committing zero turnovers. Sophomore Averiel Brady returned from a one-game hiatus and scored 7 points.
“We had Averiel Brady back this game,” added Coach Reck. “She got in foul trouble but really gave us a mental boost.”
Junior Kyara Pals dropped in 5 points and had 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists. Senior Hannah McMurrin grabbed 7 rebounds and poured in 5 points.
Coach Reck also added that Averiel’s little sister, Eden, who is a freshman, played significant minutes for the first time this year and brought some great athleticism to the floor. Eden scored 2 points and brought down 3 rebounds.
Coach Reck concluded, “Really great team win and a boost to our confidence offensively as we host No. 6 ranked Springville on Tuesday.”
1 2 3 4 T
EB 22 7 19 14 62
Ed-Co 1 14 4 5 24
The Lady Bucs go to 5-1 on the season and hosted Class 1A’s sixth-ranked Springville (8-0) on Tuesday night. Look for a complete breakdown of that game in Saturday’s paper. Then the girls are on a break until January 5, when they host Class 2A’s third-ranked North Linn (7-0).