WINTHROP — Friday, April 30 the boys and girls Buccaneers golf teams competed against North Linn on Senior Night. Harley Nelson, Trey Johnson, and Keira Hellenthal played their last regular season meet at Buffalo Creek Golf Course, home of the Buccaneers.
“They are really great kids who gave great leadership,” said Girls Head Coach Nathan Reck, “They will be very successful in the future!”
Boys beat North Linn by the score of 158-201 and the girls lost to the Lynx by the score of 220-225. East Buchanan’s Ally Joyce was top medalist with a 48, while the Bucs Ben Hessner took home top honors for the boys with a 38.
“There was some great golf played on the most beautiful night of the year,” added Coach Reck, “The girls and boys both shot their best team scores of the year.”
The girls will host their conference tournament on Monday.