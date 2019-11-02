WINTHROP – Austin Cook, a senior at East Buchanan High School, recently earned the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as a member of the 2019 All-State chorus. The son of Travis and Susan Cook of Winthrop, Austin is the student of Kelsi Giese, vocal director for grades 6-12 at East Buchanan.
The 2019 All-State Festival will celebrate its 73rd anniversary November 21-23, 2019, at Hilton Coliseum on the Iowa State University (ISU) campus in Ames.
National FFA Choir
Austin is currently attending the 92nd annual National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he is one of just four Iowans selected to the 80-member national FFA choir. The national FFA band and chorus feature musically talented FFA members from all across the nation. The FFA convention runs October 30 through November 2.
All-State Festival
District auditions for the 279-piece All-State band, 227-piece All-State orchestra, and 601 member All-State chorus were held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at various locations around the state, including Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola, and Washington. Approximately 17 percent of students who audition are selected for membership in the All-State ensembles.
Participants will rehearse in Ames on Friday and Saturday, November 22-23, and the festival concert will be presented to the public at 7:30 p.m. Iowa Public Television will record the concert for re-broadcast. Please check the IPTV website (www.iptv.org) for the exact dates and times.
This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.
Tickets to the festival are $23 per person, plus fees. All seats are reserved. There are two ways to purchase tickets for the festival concert:
• ISU Athletics Ticket Office: At the window (on sale beginning October 29, 2019, at 10 a.m.), located on the west side of Jacobson Athletic Building in Ames. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a $6 per ticket handling fee.
• Ticketmaster: Orders may be placed by phone (1-800-745-3000), online (www.ticketmaster.com), or at any Iowa Ticketmaster outlet (on sale starting October 29, 2019, at 10 a.m.). Ticketmaster will charge a per-ticket convenience fee.