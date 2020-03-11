WINTHROP — The Tri-Rivers Conference announced its 2019-2020 boys’ basketball all-conference selections this past week. East Buchanan was well-represented on the west side with Kaiden Gage, a sophomore, named a first-team selection, and senior Tyson Russell was an named to the honorable mention roster.
Gage led the Buccaneers in multiple categories, including scoring, with 17.5 points per game, assists with 60, and blocks with 18. Russell was second for the Bucs in scoring with 11.6 points per game. He led the team in rebounds with 152, and steals with 37.
TRI-RIVERS WEST ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
1st Team
* Austin Miller,North Linn, 12
* Austin Hilmer,North Linn, 10
* Shane Neighbor,Alburnett, 11
* Nick Reid,Central City, 12
Alex Koppes, Springville, 11
Rhenden Wagaman, Springville, 10
Austin Huber, Alburnett, 12
Kaiden Gage, East Buchanan, 10
* Unanimous
2nd Team
Dylan Kurt, North Linn, 10
Cade Haughenbury, North Linn, 10
Luke Menster, Springville, 10
Kyle Koppes, Springville, 12
Reed Stallman, Alburnett, 11
Andrew Holtz, Maquoketa Valley, 11
Avery Holtz, Maquoketa Valley, 9
Spencer Staner, Edgewood-Colesburg, 12
Honorable Mention
Gunner Vanourney, North Linn, 10
Bryce Wilson, Springville, 11
Blake Sperfslage, Alburnett, 12
Trey Orcutt, Central City, 12
Parker Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg, 11
A. J. Ambundo, Maquoketa Valley, 10
Tyson Russell, East Buchanan, 12
Quinton, Brehme Starmont, 12
West – Player of the Year
Nick Reid Central City
East – Players of the Year
Kaleb Cornilson and Jessen Weber, Easton Valley
Coaches of the Year
Nick Merritt, Springville
Bob and Mike Hilmer, North Linn