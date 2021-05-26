CALAMUS – The 2021 Class 1A girls’ Region 4 golf tournament took place in Calamus on Monday, May 24, and East Buchanan junior Ally Joyce took part. Forty-six golfers converged on Wapsi Oaks Country Club on Monday morning, and Joyce fired a 55-49 for a 13th place finish.
“She hit her drives amazingly well,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “hitting 14-18 fairways but her putting was cold all day.”
Joyce was an individual participant and the only East Buchanan golfer in the tournament.
“So proud of the way she handled herself all day,” added Reck. “Ally made East Buchanan proud! It was a great experience for her and her teammates who followed her every shot. They know what it takes to get to state now.”
The East Buchanan girls will bring back the majority of their team next season, losing only senior Kiera Hellenthal.