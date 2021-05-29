CEDAR RAPIDS – The East Buchanan girls’ softball team opened its season Monday, May 24, traveling to Cedar Rapids to take on the Springville Orioles (1-2) at the Walter W. Plaster Athletic Complex. The Lady Bucs would ride the great pitching of freshman Eden Brady in game one to win 6-3. Brady had 11 strikeouts and scattered 3 hits over 7 innings. None of the 3 runs allowed were earned.
East Buchanan will be without star pitcher Lara Fox for the entire season due to injury, so Head Coach Marcy Fox is happy with the performance of her freshman pitcher.
“Well, we sure do miss Lara,” said Coach Fox, “but Eden Brady is a freshman, and pitching really well.”
Senior Emma Cook led the Lady Bucs with 2 hits in 4 at-bats, including a double, driving in 3 runs. Eden Brady can hit too, knocking in a run with a triple and a single. Eighth grader Cheyenne Beeh went 1 for 3, while junior Lauren Donlea added a hit and scored a run. Another eighth grader, Andelyn Cabalka, had a triple and an RBI.
In game two, Eden Brady would be back in the circle to start the game, but after facing the same batters a few times, they started to figure her out. Brady went 2 and 2/3 innings before giving way to eighth graders Laynee Hogan and Grace Long.
“We have 8th grade girls, Laynee Hogan and Grace Long, who are working really hard and trying to adjust to varsity play after skipping a year of softball due to COVID,” added Fox. “You can imagine the shock of going from Little League ball to high school. It’s a fast and furious education. And those batters show no mercy.”
The Lady Bucs could only muster 1 hit in the game, and that was by backstop Averiel Brady, who knocked in the only run. The girls would fall in 4 innings, 11-1.
“Our bats were strong, but slowed in the second game,” said Fox. “We need to keep our momentum going for that second game. That will come with experience.”
East Buchanan is young, with only one senior on the team. Coach Fox added that she is looking forward to seeing these young girls develop.
“They have the desire and the energy to learn,” Fox concluded. “I’m very happy with the split with Springville. It was a good start.”
GAME 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 0 0 0 1 5 0 0 6
Springville 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
GAME 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Springville 0 1 3 5 2 0 0 11
The girls had their home opener on Thursday night, hosting Alburnett (2-0). East Buchanan will be back on the road next Tuesday, June 1, when they travel to Calamus-Wheatland for two games.