ANAMOSA – The East Buchanan Buccaneer softball team headed to Anamosa over the weekend and played three games. The Lady Bucs came away with three losses, but played a very good Dike-New Harford team to a 9-7 score.
”The tournament was a bit rough but when you look at the big picture, we weren’t all bad,” said Head Coach Marcy Fox, “We had one bad inning in the game against Anamosa, my young pitcher, Laynee Hogan, battled through a really hard hitting team, West Liberty, and we went into extra innings with DNH.”
Game 1 vs. Anamosa (14-2)
Host team and Class 3A’s No. 6 Anamosa was first on the docket for the Bucs. This game was tight for 4 innings, but a big 6-run fifth inning by the Raiders made this a 12-3 game. East Buchanan would add a run, but lost, 12-4.
Junior centerfielder Lauren Donlea hit her second home run of the season, went 2 for 4, stole a base, and knocked in a run. Eighth-grader Andelyn Cabalka added 2 hits in 4 at-bats, stole a base, and drove in a run. Another eighth-grade star, Laynee Hogan, was 1 for 3 with a double. Junior shortstop Lacy Anderegg went 1 for 4, and eighth-grader Cheyenne Beeh was 1 for 3.
Freshman Eden Brady was in the circle for the Lady Bucs, scattering 8 hits over 6 innings. The defense didn’t help her much with 7 errors. Only 4 of the 12 runs were earned.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 4
Anamosa 2 0 3 1 6 0 0 12
Game 2 vs. West Liberty (11-3)
The 11 a.m. game on Saturday was against the Comets of West Liberty. A big first inning by the Comets put this game away early. Seven runs came across for West Liberty in the top half of the first inning, and they added 8 more in the fourth to put away the Lady Bucs, 15-0.
Eighth-grade sensation Laynee Hogan was on the mound for the Lady Bucs, and only gave up 7 hits but walked 9 over 4 innings.
East Buchanan could only muster 3 hits in this contest. Donlea, Averiel Brady, and eighth-grader Jamisin Gile had hits. Gile’s hit was a double.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
West Liberty 7 0 0 8 0 0 0 15
East Buchanan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Game 3 vs. Dike-New Hartford (13-5)
In the finale on Saturday, the girls would lose a closely contested game against a very good Wolverines team in extra innings, 9-7. This was a winnable game for EB, but the defense committed 6 errors, not helping a nice outing by freshman pitcher Eden Brady.
Brady went 8 innings, scattering 8 hits, striking out 4, and gave up 3 earned runs.
Donlea was 1 for 4 with her second bomb of the day, and scored twice. Anderegg was 1 for 3. Hogan added a hit in 3 at-bats and scored 4 runs. Third baseman Kyara Pals (a junior) had 3 hits in 4 at-bats and knocked in 2 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Dike-NH 0 0 0 3 1 2 0 3 9
EB 0 1 0 2 1 1 1 1 7
”It’s hard to keep our heads up when we are taking hits like that but we regained our confidence in the last game and ended the day on a good note,” added Fox, “Always learning through every experience.”
Monday, June 14, vs. Lisbon
WINTHROP – The East Buchanan softball team was back at home on Monday night hosting Class 1A’s second-ranked Lisbon Lions (18-4).
The girls would battle, but lost both games, 3-1 and 8-0.
Game 1
A terrific pitching performance from freshman Eden Brady went for naught as the Lady Bucs could only push across 1 run. Brady scattered only 4 hits over 7 innings, walking 3, and hitting 1 batter. It was an outstanding performance against the highly ranked Lions.
Donlea went 2 for 3, including a double, while Cabalka was 1 for 3 and scored the lone Bucs run. Averiel Brady was 1 for 3, and Pals was 1 for 2 and stole a base. Beeh added a hit in 2 at-bats and stole a base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Lisbon 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3
EB 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Game 2
The Lady Bucs would lose, 8-0, but this was only 1-0 going into the fourth inning.
Eden Brady was back on the mound for East Buchanan and, after the Lisbon team had seen her several times in game one, they started catching up with her. Brady would give up 15 hits, allowing 7 runs and striking out 1.
EB would have 5 total hits in the game. Anderegg had 2 hits, including a double. Emma Cook was 1 for 2, and Pals and Beeh went 1 for 3. Pals also stole a base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Lisbon 1 0 0 3 2 0 2 8
EB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Buchanan is 6-14 on the season, and will be back in action on Thursday night when the team travels to Edgewood-Colesburg (6-15) for two games.
”Lisbon is a very strong team with excellent pitching,” concluded Coach Fox, “I thought we were very competitive through the first game. Eden Brady, freshman, pitched all 14 innings without complaint. What a trooper!”