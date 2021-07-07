STARMONT – The East Buchanan Buccaneer softball team closed out its regular season last Thursday when they traveled to Starmont for two games. The Lady Bucs would come away with a split and finish 7-17 in the Tri-Rivers West Conference – and 10-20 overall.
In Game 1, Eden Brady would take the ball for East Buchanan and would pitch well, scattering just 6 hits over 7 complete innings, giving up just 2 runs (1 earned), while striking out 5. The Lady Bucs would win, 4-2.
In the field, the girls were outstanding defensively, committing no errors. At the plate, junior Lauren Donlea continues to have a good year. Donlea is batting .366 on the season, and hit a solo homer (her fourth of the year), while walking twice. Eden Brady helped her own cause, collecting 2 hits, while Andelyn Cabalka went 2 for 4. Averiel Brady had a hit and a walk, and Laynee Hogan was 1 for 3. Kyara Pals knocked in 2 runs and walked twice.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 4
Starmont 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
In the nightcap, the Stars got to Eden Brady, collecting 10 hits and 6 walks in a 10-3 Starmont win.
Donlea went 1 for 3 and stole a base, while Eden Brady was also 1 for 3 with an RBI and scoring a run. Andelyn Cabalka had a great game at the plate, going 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and an RBI, and also stealing a base. Averiel Brady was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Pals had a hit in 3 at-bats, and stole a base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3
Starmont 0 1 4 2 0 3 0 10
Next up for the Lad Bucs, they traveled to Janesville on Tuesday night to open their Class 1A Region 7 postseason play. If the girls win, they will be at Don Bosco on Wednesday night.