JANESVILLE – The East Buchanan Buccaneer softball team struck early and often, and rode the great pitching of freshman Eden Brady to a first round 8-1 win in Class 1A Region 7 over the Janesville Wildcats (8-18).
Brady scattered just 5 hits over 7 innings, allowing just 1 unearned run, striking out 3, and walking none. Relying on the defense behind her, Brady threw strikes and let the defense go to work.
“The mental part of knowing that you only have to throw one game a night makes a huge difference in your strategy,” said Head Coach Marcy Fox. “It also helped that our defense was on their game and the bats were hot.”
The Lady Bucs’ offense patiently drew 8 walks and pounded out 7 hits, striking for 5 runs in the first two innings and taking a 6-1 lead after three.
“The best part of my night is seeing how happy the girls are after a big win like that,” added Fox.
Talented eighth grader Laynee Hogan had 2 doubles in 4 at-bats, scoring twice, while junior three-bagger Kyara Pals added 2 hits and drove in a run. Junior Lauren Donlea went 1 for 2, scoring once and reaching base by walk and hit-by-pitch. Donlea scored 2 runs. Junior shortstop Lacy Anderegg knocked in a run on a single and 2 walks, scoring twice, and stealing a base. Eden Brady was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and a walk.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 2 3 1 0 1 1 0 8
Janesville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Region 7, Round 2
GILBERTVILLE – The girls were right back on the road on Wednesday to play the second round of regionals in back-to-back days. The girls faced off against the Don Bosco Dons (15-16), and the season would come to an end with a hard-fought 2-1 loss.
“Well, it didn’t go as planned tonight,” said Coach Fox. “What a great defensive game!”
The experienced Eden Brady doesn’t pitch like a freshman, so let’s call her a sophomore now. Brady pitched a terrific game, scattering just 4 hits over 6 innings and striking out 4 batters. She gave up 2 runs, and none were earned.
Junior Lauren Donlea has quietly had a great season. Donlea hit her fifth home run of the season Wednesday night, a solo shot in the sixth inning, for the only run of the ball game for the Lady Bucs.
Eden Brady went 2 for 3, while Andelyn Cabalka was 1 for 3. Junior Lacy Anderegg added a single.
“So very proud of the girls,” concluded Coach Fox. “It’s always hard to wrap my head around the fact that our season is over. We are already planning for next year. Should be exciting!”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Don Bosco 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2
East Buchanan 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
East Buchanan graduates one senior in Emma Cook, so the cupboard is not bare, so to speak. This was a very young team with three eighth graders getting regular playing time, including Andelyn Cabalka, who hit a respectable .330 on the year. And Cheyenne Beeh, who started 30 games this season. Also, Laynee Hogan, who started all 32 games for the Lady Bucs and did some pitching. Another eighth grader Jamisin Gile saw action in 15 games.
Including the eighth graders, East Buchanan also had freshman Eden Brady who did the bulk of the pitching, most of the time both games of a doubleheader, so kudos to this freshman star. Brady finished 11-16 on the season, with a 4.00 ERA. She struck out 94 batters, and also led the team in RBIs with 20. If you take just the first games of doubleheaders, Brady had a 3.20 ERA in her last 9 (first) games. And in her last 8 straight games, she has posted a 1.84 ERA.
Another young player, sophomore Averiel Brady, the backstop for the Lady Bucs, started all 32 games for this young team and had a good season, leading the team in walks and SAC. Averiel batted a respectable .266.
Returning next year, four juniors will be back to lead this now experienced team. Lauren Donlea will lead the offensive attack, most likely from the leadoff position, where she has been for the past four years. Donlea batted .367 on the year, with 5 home runs. She led the team in hits with 36. Donlea has 54 career stolen bases, and has a career batting average of .357. Kyara Pals manned the 3-bag most of the year for the Lady Bucs and hit .275 on the year. Lacy Anderegg was solid at shortstop, after taking the 2020 season off. Look for Lacy to improve next year. The last junior, Lara Fox, did not play this year after an injury kept her out. Fox will return next year as the ACE of the pitching staff and an important bat in the lineup. Fox was 4-4 as a sophomore in 2020 and struck out 63 batters in 63 innings pitched. Fox had a 2.76 ERA. Look for Fox and Eden Brady to be a great one-two punch for the Lady Bucs in 2022.