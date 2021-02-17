DENVER – Four East Buchanan Buccaneer grapplers punched their tickets to state on Saturday and will compete in the 2021 Iowa State Wrestling Tournament starting Thursday, February 18.
Senior TJ Lau, 152 pounds, won his district weight class with a semifinal win over Tristen Koehn (MFL MarMac) by fall. Then in the finals, Lau won a 4-2 hard-fought decision to cement his trip to Des Moines. Lau is making his second appearance at state and will take a 41-1 record into a match with Cael Baker (31-9) of Pekin in the first round.
At 170 pounds, Tate Fults (senior) took the hard way, by losing his semifinal match to No. 8 Bowen Munger (Starmont), 13-6. In the third-place match, Fults wasted no time, pinning Beckman Catholic’s Ryan Funke in the first period. Munger would win the title, so this meant that Fults would have a chance to wrestle back and he took total advantage of that, beating Treyce Ensign (Sumner-Fredericksburg) by fall in the second period and finishing runner-up.
Fults will take a 18-4 record down to state for his first-ever appearance to take on No. 4 Cael McLaren (33-1) of Saint Albert, Council Bluffs.
At 220 pounds, senior Luke Recker will be making his third appearance at state after standing atop the podium with a fall in the semifinals against Brandon Whittle (Central Community, Elkader), then beating Starmont’s Louis Hamlett by a 5-0 score. Recker takes a 39-2 record down to Des Moines and will have a re-match with Hamlett (36-5) in the first round at the state tournament.
Freshman Cody Fox, 285 pounds, was dominant in his weight class, winning by fall in both his matches and securing a ticket to state. Fox pinned Postville’s Dorian Gutierrez in the third period in his semifinal match. In the finals, it took until the final period, and Fox won by fall over Jason Koopman (Beckman Catholic). Fox moves to 16-2 and will take on Easton Eledge (28-12) from Underwood.