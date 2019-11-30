INDEPENDENCE – The public was invited out to the Buchanan County Senior Center on November 20 for a meet-and-greet fundraiser for State Senate Candidate Pam Egli.
Egli announced in October she would be running as a Democrat for the Senate District 32 seat against incumbent Craig Johnson. The district comprises all of Bremer County, most of Fayette and Buchanan counties, and northern Black Hawk County.
Egli was introduced at the event by former State Senator Brian Schoenjahn. During her speech, she spoke about being an educator in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for 33 years. She still keeps active in the profession as a part-time substitute teacher.
Besides having education as a top priority of her campaign, she is also keen on supporting farmers and small-town businesses.
For more information, visit www.pamegliforsenate.com or her Facebook page, Pam Egli for Senate.