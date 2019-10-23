INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club met on September 24, 2019, at the Senior Center for a delicious lunch. The business meeting was called to order by President Nancy Weber with members reciting the Conservation Pledge. Roll call was answered by 16 members and one guest with the naming of an unusual flower you have grown.
Joellen’s conservation report informed the club that the number of song birds has decreased – mostly due to cats! (Sorry about that, all you cat lovers). The nominating committee presented the slate of officers: Cindy Walton, president; Ruth Hamilton, vice president; Mary Steuben, secretary; and Linda Bowden, treasurer.
It was decided to donate $175 to Fontana Nature Center – $125 to adopt a fox and $50 to buy bird seed. Seed orders were taken to send to Marian McNabb. Mary Steuben reminded members that the peonies they ordered from Grimm’s Peony Farm are ready for pickup. The Darlene Lorenz Memorial Rock is in the works and will be placed in the “Plant It Pink” garden near the Depot this fall. The Blue Star Marker has arrived and has been set in place at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
The floral tip was given by Jean Rouse. She suggested using clay to secure plant material when using dry material, and using an odd number of flowers makes for a better design. Ruth Hamilton provided the September floral for Lexington Estate.
Our guest speaker was Eileen Loan, who is the weather person for KWWL and a gardening enthusiast. She shared tips for putting your garden to bed. She recommended planting garlic in the fall and also to stop dead heading roses. Never compost tomatoes, because it spreads diseases. Bring in our statuary and put out a heated birdbath for our feathered friends (and the cats!).