The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by FEMA and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. It is this board’s responsibility to determine how the funds are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board will meet on Friday, October 4, 2019, to recommend agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments at 319-235-0311 for an application. Applications are also available online at www.inrcog.org/efsp.htm. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, September 27.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice non-discrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.