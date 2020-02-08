INDEPENDENCE – Melinda Engelbrecht, owner of Quilter’s Quarters, a quilt shop located in downtown Independence, will speak about her business at the Women’s Connection meeting to be held on Thursday, February 13, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center.
For reservations, call Sue at 319-361-9445.
About the Speaker
From day one, it was clear this was no regular quilt shop.
As customers enter her shop, they find themselves in awe of the 6,000 bolts of quilting cotton, the huge array of colors, and hundreds of patterns. Even those who don’t quilt or sew enjoy every minute of their visit and find themselves inspired by the diversity of materials in her shop.
Along with the many other wonderful local stores in Independence, her shop is a fun place for out-of-town friends and relatives to visit.
Melinda’s story is kind of a Cinderella story. She started small in the basement of her house in rural Lamont. Then she took a giant step and moved to downtown Independence in 2010. Now another dream has come true for her. She had always wanted a quilting retreat along with her quilt shop, but it never seemed to work out.
In 2018, she took a second giant step and purchased the former Freedom Baptist Church building, which is handy to her quilt building and located next to Primitive Peddler. After a year of renovation, her retreat, a “sewing sanctuary” designed with quilters in mind, was completed. Who wouldn’t want to go on a girls’ weekend out? You can quilt to your heart’s content and can also add eating, shopping, a movie, and most of all, good conversation.
Melinda often comments that her quilt shop supports her addiction – of course, that would be her addiction to making fantastic quilts!