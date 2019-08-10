WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is continuing her effort to bring transparency and accountability to the way Washington does business. A bipartisan measure that she is cosponsoring, the Taxpayers Right-To-Know Act, would require the federal government to make public the details, costs, and assessments related to every federal program.
“Iowans deserve to know how their hard-earned money is being spent; that’s just common sense,” said Sen. Ernst. “This bipartisan legislation will bring overdue transparency for Iowa taxpayers and will help identify ways to make our government more efficient.”
The bill unanimously passed the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee just recently.
Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) introduced the legislation, and several lawmakers have joined as cosponsors, including Sen. Ernst, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
The text of the Taxpayers Right-To-Know Act mat be found online at www.lankford.senate.gov.