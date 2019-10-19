The proverb “Speech is of Time, Silence is of Eternity” expresses the thought saying nothing – many times – is preferable to speaking. However, when the conservative Wall Street Journal, neoconservative political analyst Bill Kristol, and former Fox News anchor and managing editor Shepard Smith describe President Trump’s administration as broken and reckless, silence by any legislator may be an eternal curse.
The president has requested Republican senators to protect him during the pending impeachment investigation. Should they defend Mr. Trump and knowing the impeachment case is supported by voters from all political persuasions, the 2020 re-election focus will shift from House Democrats to Senate Republicans.
The reliable and independent Cook Political Report and Council for a Livable World identified the following senators as the most vulnerable Republican incumbents in 2020’s election: Joni Ernst (Iowa), Susan Collins (Maine), Martha McSally (Arizona), Cory Gardner (Colorado), Thom Tillis (North Carolina), Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), and Mitch McConnell (Kentucky).
According to Morning Consult’s daily research of 5,000 voters, the seven senators represent states where support of Trump has decreased by a whopping 16 to 23 percent range; the president’s approval rating is underwater (Business Insider). Many voters from these states disapprove of Trump’s brazen broadsides, average 12.95 lies per day, Russia’s covert influence of the 2016 election, purported Ukraine’s 2020 election corruption scheme and cover-up, suspected illegal campaign financing, declared obstruction-of-justice, and recent Turkey-Syria-Kurd foreign policy fiasco.
Iowans may recall in 2014 the Des Moines Register reported Joni Ernst “cultivated a persona as a Harley-riding hog castrator who keeps a pistol tucked in her purse.” Her primary campaign RV, nicknamed the Squealmobile, sported a flag-draped pig and a “Honk if you want to make D.C. squeal” message.
Ernst’s 2014 campaign promise to lower taxes for all Iowans, balance the federal budget, keep spending and regulations in check, maintain a strong military, and impose a four-year rolling sunset period on rules and regulations have not come to fruition in the five years she’s had an opportunity to fulfill her mission.
Politico reported a barrage of constituents grilled Ernst about the president’s attacks on John McCain, his border wall “paid by the Mexicans,” and not confronting him. One man implored of Ernst, “Is there no line Trump can cross that would cause you to break ranks with him?” CNN disclosed a female independent voter said to Ernst, “You didn’t pledge an oath to the president. You pledged to our country, you pledged it to our Constitution. When are you guys going to start standing up and actually be there for us?”
Many Iowans feel Ernst has followed Trump’s policies lock, stock, and barrel, and has not made ’em squeal in D.C. Voters will decide if her zero-for-five campaign fulfillment record and explicit support of Trump warrants re-election.
In 2020, Ernst will be on the same ballot as Trump. The president’s economic disaster tariff edict has dramatically hurt Iowa’s agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and ethanol sectors, and his tax cut – backed by Ernst – has ballooned, not reined in, the deficit by $1 trillion. Trump easily carried Iowa in 2016, but Democrats flipped two GOP-held House of Representative seats in 2018. As Trump’s approval ratings in Iowa have sunk by 21 percent, down-ballot Ernst’s favoritism may also follow suit.
By Ernst remaining silent when it comes to Donald Trump’s 1,004 consecutive days of unprecedented chaos and putting her party before the country, she may be the one squealing when she sees her November 3, 2020, re-election bid go down in defeat. Ernst’s legacy may be that of a one-terms, whereby silence about Trump was a greater curse than not fulfilling her campaign promises.