Editor’s Note: This is the conclusion of the Maximoviches’ harrowing February 2014 journey to escape the tumult of riots going on in Ukraine at that time. The violence was triggered in opposition to the corrupt government of Viktor Yanukovych, former president of that country. Yanukovych was removed from power as a result of the 2014 revolution.
As we drove across the narrow land bridge between mainland Ukraine and Crimea, we heard the radio announcer say that they were sealing off the peninsula because a busload of Yanukovych’s sharpshooters had just arrived and were seeking refuge among the pro-Russian population there from the Ukrainian vigilantes who were hunting them.
When we got to our friend’s house, she helped us settle in and then went to run to the store to buy groceries for dinner. An hour or so later, we heard keys fumbling in the lock, and as she came inside it was obvious that she was shaken.
“I just got jumped at the bus stop,” she said, regaining her composure. “Some guys heard my American accent and attacked me, but people pulled them off. I don’t think I’m hurt. There was this lady down in the city square with a megaphone saying that Americans are funding a genocide of Russians.”
Our 4-year-old, Lydia, overhearing this, asked “Daddy, what’s a genocide?”
I took a deep breath, before answering, “Don’t worry about it, just go play with your brothers.”
Later that evening, we received word that an American man had been severely beaten outside a restaurant about 15 minutes’ drive from where we were. Our friend brought her German shepherd into the house for the night, and we locked the doors. We tried to keep calm for the kids, but every noise outside had us on edge.
A friend of ours who was working in Tbilisi, the capital of the Republic of Georgia, contacted us and told us that if we needed to leave quickly we could come to their house. We decided to take them up on it, but the flight wasn’t for 36 more hours.
The next morning brought more noises, and as we wondered what was going on, we heard a frantic knock on the door. A neighbor of our friend, who was a member of the Tatar community, a group of indigenous Turkic people who had a deep hatred for Russians after 200 years of conflict, slipped quickly inside.
“Something’s going on out there!” she said. “There are soldiers without insignias on their uniforms going to Tatar homes and threatening them. I’m afraid. I think you need to leave.”
We spent the rest of the day counting the hours until we could go to the airport for our 5 a.m. flight. Eighteen hours. Sixteen hours. We ate lunch. Twelve hours. We ate dinner. Ten hours. We put the kids to bed early. Eight hours. We put ourselves to bed.
That night, the silence was deafening. We lay under the covers, sometimes thinking, sometimes praying, sometimes looking at the clock. Finally, it was time to go. In the crisp, winter darkness, we all piled into our friend’s car and took side roads to the airport. Even there, we could see police and soldiers everywhere. They stopped us at one point, but when we showed them our flight itinerary, they let us keep going. Everything else went smoothly as we got our boarding passes, got on our flight, and buckled into our seats.
As the plane taxied, I could see more soldiers near the terminal. We sat there for what seemed like an eternity, then the engines roared to life. With each bump of the Soviet-era runway, nervous passengers eyed their windows. Finally, we were airborne and soared away from what would become the beginning of a war.
By the time we arrived in Tbilisi and settled into our friend’s apartment, the news was already showing the confrontation between Simferopol airport security and masked gunmen. We stared in disbelief at the scenes taking place in the very spot we had been standing only a few short hours before and realized that we wouldn’t be going back any time soon.
Back there were many close friends whose lives would soon be destroyed. Back there remained almost every belonging we had left in the world. I’d left behind my work, my students, my sense of purpose in life. Here, we had nothing…that is, except our children. And each other. And God, who had kept us from harm as we threaded the needle eye of danger.
And suddenly, we realized that this was all that really mattered in life. Come pain, come war, come even the gates of hell themselves, we had all that we needed. We thanked God, and finally, after four days of consciousness, fell asleep.
Final note: The Maximovich family spent two more years in Ukraine working with gypsies and refugees. David, Natalie, and their [now five] children moved back to Independence in the spring of 2019. In addition to being a correspondent for the Bulletin Journal, David continues to do translation and linguistics work for humanitarian organizations, volunteers as an EMT for Independence’s ambulance service, and works as a freelance writer.
Look for more stories about David’s work overseas in upcoming issues of the Independence Bulletin Journal.