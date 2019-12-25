Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part story about the experiences of Independence local David Maximovich, his wife Natalie, and their young children while living abroad in the Ukraine, a former Soviet Republic.
My wife Natalie, our children, and I had the privilege of living abroad for about six years, more than half of which was spent in Ukraine. For all the bad press the country gets, it is actually a wonderful place in many ways, and as an Iowan, I felt right at home among the gently rolling farm fields that filled the landscape between towns. The people were hospitable and carried themselves with a unique mixture of stoicism, well-hardened by 70 years under communism and the 25 years of economic uncertainty since, and selfless servanthood.
It was against this backdrop of hardy land and hardier people that we experienced the longest 72 hours of our lives. It was the end of February 2014, and we were living in the small southern city of Kherson, just north of the Crimean Peninsula. For several months, the capital, Kyiv, had been boiling with protest over the corrupt government of Viktor Yanukovych. We had been watching it closely, and had a few bags packed – just in case – but it was eight hours away on the other side of the country, so we didn’t feel any urgency to go anywhere.
I had decided to stop watching the news because all it did was make me stressed, so I was unaware on this particular day that dozens of people were being gunned down in Kyiv by sharpshooters perched on roofs around the protests. This was the spark that set the whole country ablaze.
Unbeknownst to us, all across Ukraine, people began storming police stations and military armories and forming militias with combat rifles, armored personnel carriers, rocket-propelled grenades, and more.
That is when we got a knock on our gate.
Our house was a small, three-bedroom, beige-brick home with sky-blue wooden trim and a tiny garden plot surrounded by a brick wall on two sides and a 10-foot chain-link fence on the other two. This was typical for Ukraine.
I went out to our steel gate and opened it up to see Dima, our neighbor, with a man I had never met before. I had told Dima earlier that I would like to have him and our other neighbors over some time. Actually, in the loneliness that comes with being a foreigner, I had even prayed that God would help us get to know our neighbors. I invited them in, and as they walked passed me into the house, I noted the smell of alcohol on their breath.
As was customary there, I set out some cookies and got the tea going, but they had brought their own jug of samogon, a homemade vodka that has been known to cause blindness when not made properly. It soon became evident that they were not here on a purely social visit. They began asking me questions about my income, where I kept my money, and how much cash was in my bank account. As their voices raised, Natalie scooped up our kids, ran to the back bedroom, and locked the door.
Dima’s friend pulled a knife out of our butcher block and they continued their interrogation. I gave them the little money I had in my pocket, and they went through Natalie’s purse, which only had a few dirty diapers and teething cookies in it. Finding nothing of value, they raided the fridge and took the cheese and butter. They went to the bathroom, and upon seeing Natalie’s Suave shampoo, grabbed it, thinking their girlfriends would be impressed by something so fancy and imported.
The whole time, the Bible verse, “A gentle answer turns away wrath,” kept repeating in my head, and I spoke calmly and moved slowly, and finally, they left.
We had been told recently that the police in our area were very corrupt and would likely only extort money from us if we ever called them, so I talked to one of my coworkers at the institute where I was teaching English. They told the director, who showed up at our house 20 minutes later with two dozen men in black leather coats and skinny jeans.
“Ok, David, you show us who did this,” the director said. I pointed to our neighbor’s house, but before they went there, they went door to door to our other neighbors until, like Kyiv, our street was filled with angry Ukrainians.
Surveying the lynch mob in my front yard, I shook my head, “God, when I wanted to meet all our neighbors, this is NOT what I had in mind!” They proceeded to bang on Dima’s gate and yell threats at him for how he had treated us. Dima just sat inside, peeking through his curtains, until eventually, the crowd dispersed, satisfied that he was too afraid to touch us again.
We decided we should get ready to go to nearby Crimea and stay with a friend of ours near an airport in the city of Simferopol while we figured out what to do next. We didn’t realize the extent of the chaos in the country yet and thought this was an isolated incident. At the time, we thought things would calm down and we would simply move to a different neighborhood when we returned.
That night, we didn’t sleep, because every 20 minutes, our landlord’s dog (which they kept at the house for security) would bark at something on the other side of our fence. We spent all next day packing up our belongings, most of which we left with a friend, thinking we’d come back soon. While I was gone, Dima came to our house with his own lynch mob and began yelling threats at Natalie. She called me and I rushed home to find a dozen men, covered in prison tattoos, standing and squatting in Dima’s yard.
“What was that about yesterday!? Why were all those men here!?” Dima demanded.
“They were angry that you robbed my family at knifepoint,” I answered.
Dima got a deer-in-the-headlights look as he had a sudden moment of sobriety, and his friends glared at him as if to say, “You never told us that part.”
After an awkward minute of thinking what to say, I opened my mouth. “I forgive you, Dima. You deserve to go to hell for how you treated us. But so do we all. Jesus died to forgive your sins as much as mine and rose again to offer us life. He forgave me, so I forgive you, and He will forgive you and change your life, too, if you just ask him.”
There was another awkward silence. Then, one by one, Dima’s friends shook my hand and left, and Dima went quietly back into his house.
Drenched in sweat, I went back into our house and locked the door. We had a quiet dinner of vareniki (Ukrainian potato dumplings), followed by another restless night. The next morning, Natalie, the kids, and I piled into the car with a couple of carry-on-sized bags containing a few days’ worth of clothes, and we hit the road out of the frying pan and into the fire.
