My wife Natalie, our children, and I had the privilege of living abroad for about six years, more than half of which was spent in Ukraine. For all the bad press the country gets, it is actually a wonderful place in many ways, and as an Iowan, I felt right at home among the gently rolling farm fields that filled the landscape between towns. The people were hospitable and carried themselves with a unique mixture of stoicism, well-hardened by 70 years under communism and the 25 years of economic uncertainty since, and selfless servanthood.
It was against this backdrop of hardy land and hardier people that we experienced the longest 72 hours of our lives. It was the end of February 2014, and we were living in the small southern city of Kherson, just north of the Crimean Peninsula. For several months, the capital, Kyiv, had been boiling with protest over the corrupt government of Viktor Yanukovych. We had been watching it closely, and had a few bags packed – just in case – but it was eight hours away on the other side of the country, so we didn’t feel any urgency to go anywhere.
I had decided to stop watching the news because all it did was make me stressed, so I was unaware on this particular day that dozens of people were being gunned down in Kyiv by sharpshooters perched on roofs around the protests. This was the spark that set the whole country ablaze.
Unbeknownst to us, all across Ukraine, people began storming police stations and military armories and forming militias with combat rifles, armored personnel carriers, rocket-propelled grenades, and more.
That is when we got a knock on our gate.
Our house was a small, three-bedroom, beige-brick home with sky-blue wooden trim and a tiny garden plot surrounded by a brick wall on two sides and a 10-foot chain-link fence on the other two. This was typical for Ukraine.
I went out to our steel gate and opened it up to see Dima, our neighbor, with a man I had never met before. I had told Dima earlier that I would like to have him and our other neighbors over some time. Actually, in the loneliness that comes with being a foreigner, I had even prayed that God would help us get to know our neighbors. I invited them in, and as they walked passed me into the house, I noted the smell of alcohol on their breath.
As was customary there, I set out some cookies and got the tea going, but they had brought their own jug of samogon, a homemade vodka that has been known to cause blindness when not made properly. It soon became evident that they were not here on a purely social visit. They began asking me questions about my income, where I kept my money, and how much cash was in my bank account. As their voices raised, Natalie scooped up our kids, ran to the back bedroom, and locked the door.
Dima’s friend pulled a knife out of our butcher block and they continued their interrogation. I gave them the little money I had in my pocket, and they went through Natalie’s purse, which only had a few dirty diapers and teething cookies in it. Finding nothing of value, they raided the fridge and took the cheese and butter. They went to the bathroom, and upon seeing Natalie’s Suave shampoo, grabbed it, thinking their girlfriends would be impressed by something so fancy and imported.
The whole time, the Bible verse, “A gentle answer turns away wrath,” kept repeating in my head, and I spoke calmly and moved slowly, and finally, they left.
We had been told recently that the police in our area were very corrupt and would likely only extort money from us if we ever called them, so I talked to one of my coworkers at the institute where I was teaching English. They told the director, who showed up at our house 20 minutes later with two dozen men in black leather coats and skinny jeans.
“Ok, David, you show us who did this,” the director said. I pointed to our neighbor’s house, but before they went there, they went door to door to our other neighbors until, like Kyiv, our street was filled with angry Ukrainians.
Surveying the lynch mob in my front yard, I shook my head, “God, when I wanted to meet all our neighbors, this is NOT what I meant!” They proceeded to bang on Dima’s gate and yell threats at him for how he had treated us. Dima just sat inside, peeking through his curtains, until eventually, the crowd dispersed, satisfied that he was too afraid to touch us again.
We decided we should get ready to go to nearby Crimea and stay with a friend of ours near an airport in the city of Simferopol while we figured out what to do next. We didn’t realize the extent of the chaos in the country yet and thought this was an isolated incident. At the time, we thought things would calm down and we would simply move to a different neighborhood when we returned.
We spent all night packing up our belongings, most of which we left with a friend the next morning. While I was gone, Dima came to our house with his own lynch mob and began yelling threats at Natalie. She called me and I rushed home to find them all gathered in Dima’s yard.
“What was that about yesterday!? Why were all those men here!?” Dima demanded.
“They were angry that you robbed my family at knifepoint,” I answered.
Dima got a deer-in-the-headlights look as he had a sudden moment of sobriety, and his friends glared at him as if to say, “You never told us that part.”
After an awkward minute of thinking what to say, I opened my mouth. “I forgive you, Dima. You deserve to go to hell for how you treated us. But so do we all. Jesus died to forgive your sins as much as mine. He forgave me, so I forgive you, and he will forgive you too if you just ask him.”
There was another awkward silence. Then, one by one, Dima’s friends shook my hand and left, and Dima went quietly back into his house.
Drenched in sweat, I turned and ran back into our house. I grabbed Natalie, the kids, and our couple of carry-on-sized bags with a few days’ worth of clothes, and we hit the road – out of the frying pan and into the fire.
As we drove across the narrow land bridge between mainland Ukraine and Crimea, we heard the radio announcer say that they were sealing off the peninsula because a busload of Yanukovych’s sharpshooters had just arrived and were seeking refuge among the pro-Russian population there from the Ukrainian vigilantes who were hunting them.
Later that day, as we sat at our friend’s house, we heard a frantic knock on the door. A friend of hers, who was a member of the Tatar community, a group of indigenous Turkic people who had a deep hatred for Russians after 200 years of conflict, slipped quickly inside.
“Something’s going on out there!” she said. “There are soldiers without insignias on their uniforms going to Tatar homes and threatening them. And there is a woman in the square with a megaphone saying that Americans are funding a genocide of Russians here. They just beat up one American man outside a restaurant. You need to leave.”
Another friend of ours had sent us a message saying we could come stay in their home in Tbilisi in the Republic of Georgia if we needed to flee in a hurry. It was just a short flight away, so we bought tickets for 5 a.m. the next day.
That night, the silence was deafening. We lay under the covers, sometimes thinking, sometimes praying, sometimes looking at the clock. Finally, it was time to go. In the crisp, winter darkness, we all piled into our friend’s car and took side roads to the airport. Even there, we could see police and soldiers everywhere. They stopped us at one point, but when we showed them our flight itinerary, they let us keep going. Everything else went smoothly, as we got our boarding passes, got on our flight, and buckled into our seats.
As the plane taxied, I could see more soldiers near the terminal. We sat there for what seemed like an eternity, then the engines roared to life. With each bump of the Soviet-era runway, nervous passengers jumped and eyed their windows. Finally, we were airborne and soared away from what would become the beginning of a war.
By the time we arrived in Tbilisi and settled into our friend’s apartment, the news was already showing the confrontation between Simferopol airport security and masked gunmen. We stared in disbelief at the scenes taking place in the very spot we had been standing only a few short hours before, and realized that we wouldn’t be going back any time soon.
Back there were many close friends whose lives would soon be destroyed. Back there was almost every belonging we had left in the world. Back there remained my work, my students, my sense of purpose in life. Here, we had nothing…that is, except our children. And each other. And God, who had kept us from harm as we threaded the needle eye of danger.
And suddenly, we realized that this was all that really mattered in life. Come pain, come war, come even the gates of hell themselves, we had all that we needed. We thanked God, and finally, after three days of consciousness, fell asleep.