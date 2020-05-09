The days got shorter, bowl games came to an end, and takeout sounded better than cooking, and yesterday you woke up and realized you hadn’t exercised since you shook your groove thing at the office Christmas party. Most of us spent last winter like hibernating bears – sleeping more, eating more, and exercising less.
With the quarantine thing going on, exercising has become a bit more difficult. For those of you that are avid gym goers but have to make do with whatever home gym or exercises you can think of, I’m sure it’s become tiresome by now. And there are people that just don’t exercise, because it’s just not the same at home as it is in a nice place like your local gym or weight room. But, no rule says that your fitness workout has to be plodding around a track or pushing iron in a room full of muscleheads.
For those of us that are making new exercise resolutions and trying to stay in shape, it has shown to be a test of staying power. For most people, their determination has sputtered out before the snow melted. Like any “resolution” we try to set our minds to, they seem to fall to pieces as the weather gets warmer. If you are one of those with good intentions, but poor follow through, there are ways to get back on track. We need to create habits that last.
Now it’s time to leave the cave. Use these tips to get out of your bear suit.
Create an action plan. What’s the first thing most of us do to get back in shape? We get stupid. We join a gym, buy a $3000 treadmill, or hire an expensive trainer, all without any idea of what we ultimately want to accomplish. What we need is goals, not gadgets.
If you’ve been a consistent couch potato, you might not want to set high goals. There is nothing wrong with setting incremental goals that are obtainable, then set bigger ones. Reaching small goals helps you build confidence that brings you back for the next workout instead of being apprehensive about it, which leads to skipping it. When you start to see results, you actually will look forward to your training.
If you commit to a workout plan, getting started is the hardest part. Don’t overdo it. Use a “steady as it goes” approach to avoid injury. Yes, you are going to be sore, but you can work through pain. As you feel stronger, do more.
Create a support network. After sitting around for weeks and doing absolutely nothing, I got to chatting with a friend about all this “stay at home” stuff and how it gives everyone the blues and reduces our motivation to do anything. During our conversation, I suggested that we get friends together (figuratively speaking) and start an at-home workout plan. Finding others that have the same goals as you do helps you stay motivated and holds you accountable to stay on track. So five of us started to do a workout that we actually did 13 years ago, called The Prison Workout. Working out with a support group that is doing the same thing, day in and day out, holds you accountable and we inspire each other through our actions. Finding exercise partners will help you stay positive and inspired.
Body-weight training. It’s called the Prison Workout, because it is a body-weight workout that you can do with just your body weight and requires absolutely no equipment. Hence…being in prison. Few men believe it, but you don’t need barbells, dumbbells, or machines to build muscle; in fact, weight-training equipment often inhibits the process. That’s because it requires you to be in a specific location. Pullups, pushups, squats, and lunges will help you build muscle anywhere, anytime, either at home or on the road or even in a public park.
Tame the raging appetite. Boredom makes you eat more. And when your tummy is telling you “I’m hungry!” most often we grab something we shouldn’t to extinguish the cravings. Just because you think you’re hungry doesn’t mean you really are. And eating the wrong thing at the wrong time can add back pounds you’ve worked so hard to drop.
Okay, you go overboard, enjoying too much pizza. What do you do now? Forget about it. One meal doesn’t define your diet, so don’t assume that you’ve failed. Institute a simple rule: Follow any “cheat” meal with at least five healthy meals and snacks. This will make certain that you’ll be eating right more than 80 percent of the time.
Just like your fitness plan, it’s the same when it comes to eating. Set small goals. Find a duration that you’re 100 percent confident you can achieve, even if it’s one day or two days. Once you make it to your set goal date, set another goal, maybe adding more days. This not only plants the notion that you can be successful, but also gives you a chance to start seeing that eating better makes you feel better, strengthening your desire to continue.
If you find yourself having cravings for sweets not long after eating a meal, imagine eating a large, delicious steak instead. If you’re truly hungry, the steak will sound good. If it doesn’t, your brain is playing tricks on you. Change your environment, which can be as easy as doing 10 pushups or finding a different task to focus on.
Make small adjustments that add up. We have all used every excuse in the book as to why we can’t work out. Time management is the biggest obstacle. Waking up 30 minutes early to tackle a workout is great, but for some, that doesn’t fit within your busy day. If you are working from home, get your workout in during your lunch time or down time. Try standing while you work. I bought one of those air-lift, sit-to-stand desks. After a while, you get used to standing. It makes a big difference in your abdominals and your derriere. Try scheduling your workouts like you would schedule anything else and commit to sticking with them. Twenty-minute workouts are better than nothing. Getting your heart rate up is the most important thing. Go for a walk at lunch; plan an after-dinner workout or walk. Small changes can lead to some great results.
Finally, don’t worry about the long-term effects of your winter layoff. If you focus on the present and what you are going to do going forward, there really aren’t any. Your fitness (or lack-there-of) will ebb and flow, like everything else. In the long run, it’s really irrelevant if you miss a couple weeks here and there. Just remember, we all have off days. Take a day off here and there to recuperate and come back refreshed and totally committed.