JESUP – As baby boomers grow older, more people are looking for ways to “age in place,” meaning they want to be able to stay in their homes, despite issues with declining mobility and other problems associated with growing older. In addition to an aging population, caregivers, children with disabilities, and young veterans who have been wounded in the service of their country also face limited mobility challenges every day. The bottom line is this – people can literally become prisoners in their own homes. Or, living at home may no longer be an option.
That’s where Mike Stanek and his company, 319 Ramps & Accessibility, come in. Mike opened his own business in May – focusing on the installation of ramps, grab bars, hand-held showers, and other products that make living at home longer possible. The company offers simple adjustments for inside your home to make everyday living and chores a little easier – including the installation of grab bars in the bathroom, the garage, or other places – as well as handheld shower wands or slider bars to existing bathrooms.
Mike also performs bigger installations, such as modular aluminum ramping and vertical platform lifts, for residential and commercial customers. Which one is best for you? “It depends on the property’s characteristics, landscaping, and so on,” he says.
Generally no building permits are required to install a ramp or lift, but the final word on that rests with the local municipality. During the month of July, 319 Ramps & Accessibility is offering a 25% OFF installation special for veterans.
Ramp Solutions
Aluminum ramps are a permanent solution for individuals whose mobility will remain compromised, but they can be a short-term solution, too. If you’re recovering or rehabbing following surgery or an accident, the ramp can be a temporary fix. The ramps are virtually maintenance-free and they won’t deteriorate like wood ramps. In most cases, no site plans are needed to set up ramps because they aren’t affixed to the home.
319 Ramps & Accessibility also offers ramp rentals and rent-to-own options, as well as portable ramps that are six to 10 feet in length and fold for transportation.
Mike always has some ramping in stock. He says, “People who are being released from the hospital might call me the day before they’re coming home, so I have to be ready to set up a ramp on short notice.”
Vertical Platform Lifts and More
A vertical platform lift, also known as a wheelchair lift, is a fully powered device designed to raise a wheelchair and its occupant in order to overcome a step or similar vertical barrier. They’re ideal for attached garages, affording the user privacy and making it very easy to get from their vehicle into the house without being exposed to the elements.
While the ramps are lower in cost compared to the platform lifts, the lift may be more economical, depending on the layout of your property. Also, the lifts require a little more lead time because the product must be ordered.
Another accessibility product Mike offers are tub and shower cutouts – adding an insert (a lower step) to an existing tub or shower.
Mike isn’t tied to one particular brand – he uses products from a number of dependable manufacturers. He accepts private pay and workers’ compensation projects. Most jobs can be performed from start to finish in one day. A normal ramp takes two to four hours to put in.
On a typical job, a customer will make contact with 319 Ramps & Accessibility, and Mike will come to their property, conduct an evaluation, return home, put together a quote, send it back to the interested party, and schedule the work once the quote is accepted.
Currently, Mike’s territory takes him from the Minnesota-Iowa border south to I-80, and from the Mississippi River west to I-35.
About Mike Stanek
A union-trained, third-generation carpenter, Mike’s bonafides in construction are impressive. He spent 15 years as a steel stud and drywall contractor, and his body of work includes a $6.5 million project at the University of Iowa running a 52-man crew. He is fully licensed and insured, a state-regulated contractor, and certified in the installation of chair lifts.
When asked what he enjoys about having his own business, and this one in particular, Mike says plainly, “One reason is, I enjoy carpentry. Another reason is making a difference in people’s lives. And simply, the gratitude my customers have for my work. Some have been house-bound as long as three years.”
A 1990 Independence High School graduate, Mike and his wife, Beth, live in Jesup. They are blessed with a blended family of five children.
To learn more about what 319 Ramps & Accessibility can do for you and your limited mobility issues, call 319-830-9043, visit their website at 319ramps.com, or go to their Facebook page, 319rampsaccessibility.