BUCHANAN COUNTY – Do you have an interest in creating a working and social relationship with an international community? Have you heard of the Sister City Program?
Briefly, a sister city relationship develops a long-term relationship between two cities, counties, or states in two different countries. The purpose behind it is to promote education, business, cultural, and technical exchanges. Relationships often develop through shared historical, agricultural, or economic interests with similar trade relationships, etc.
A sister city is a standalone 501©(3) organization with its own board of directors that will set up its own policies, rules, and procedures.
Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is exploring the possibility and benefits of developing a sister city relationship with a community in a different country and would like your input. BCEDC is holding a forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the VFW Hall in Independence.
To learn more about a sister city and how it can benefit Buchanan County communities and provide ideas for creating a sister city organization for Buchanan County, be sure to attend this meeting.
For answers to your questions, contact BCEDC Director George Lake at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com.