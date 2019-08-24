On August 5 and 6, Shelby Schaefers, agriculture in the classroom coordinator for the Buchanan and Delaware County Farm Bureaus, teamed up with Morgan Hibbs, Linn County Farm Bureau’s county education outreach coordinator, and the Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation to host a two-day professional development workshop for educators.
Twenty-four local teachers attended the “Exploring What Is Special About Agriculture” workshop. During day one, educators toured Pine Hill Farm, a flower farm; Lopata Garden, a vegetable farm; Timeless Prairie Orchard, an apple orchard; and Aronia Berry Services of Northeast Iowa, an Aronia berry farm.
On day two, educators learned how to incorporate agriculture into their classroom. Teachers received a renewal or graduate credit by attending this workshop.
Schaefers also recently announced she is teaming up with Miss United States Agriculture contestant Jodie Mausser to do “My Family’s Farm” book readings in third grade classrooms in Buchanan and Delaware counties.
Jodie Mausser is from the Winthrop area, where she grew up on her parents’ dairy farm. Jodie enjoys helping out in any way she can when she is not attending classes at Hawkeye Community College. She loves everything about agriculture and her mission for United States agriculture is to educate our youth about agriculture. She is super excited to be joining up with Farm Bureau to do “My Family’s Farm” book readings for third graders.
The “My Family’s Farm” series is a set of books inspired to educate youth about Iowa agriculture. Students will discover how farmers care for plants and animals. Topics in the series include soybeans, corn, apples, wind, beef, and pig farms. Each book has standard aligned lessons as an extension to the book.
To request a book reading with a paired lesson, contact Shelby Schaefers at shelby.schaefers@ifbf.org.