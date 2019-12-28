Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Molly Zmudka

Molly Zmudka was hired in June to be the manager of the Buchanan County Fair.

INDEPENDENCE – In June, the Buchanan County Fair Board hired Molly Zmudka to be the full-time fair manager. Duties include overseeing all aspects of the fairgrounds operations year-round and to be the main representative of the Buchanan County Fair Association.

“As the manager, I will be the main point of contact for anyone with questions or inquiries regarding the fair,” said Zmudka.

Through her former position with a non-profit organization in Cedar Rapids, Zmudka gained valuable experience in sponsor and donor relations, marketing, and event-planning.

“I have planned events for both big and small crowds and have worked professionally with business and community leaders from a variety of backgrounds,” she said. “I will welcome any opportunity to meet with someone and share my mission and goals. I have a love for people, and community, so I’m excited to use my past experiences to strengthen the Buchanan County Fair.”

Originally published on June 26.