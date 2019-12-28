INDEPENDENCE – In June, the Buchanan County Fair Board hired Molly Zmudka to be the full-time fair manager. Duties include overseeing all aspects of the fairgrounds operations year-round and to be the main representative of the Buchanan County Fair Association.
“As the manager, I will be the main point of contact for anyone with questions or inquiries regarding the fair,” said Zmudka.
Through her former position with a non-profit organization in Cedar Rapids, Zmudka gained valuable experience in sponsor and donor relations, marketing, and event-planning.
“I have planned events for both big and small crowds and have worked professionally with business and community leaders from a variety of backgrounds,” she said. “I will welcome any opportunity to meet with someone and share my mission and goals. I have a love for people, and community, so I’m excited to use my past experiences to strengthen the Buchanan County Fair.”
Originally published on June 26.