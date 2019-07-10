Fairbank Historical Society members are in the midst of planning the 2019 Fairbank All-School Reunion to be held on Saturday, August 3, at the American Legion in Fairbank. The reunion is open to alumni of:
• Fairbank High School
• Immaculate Conception (IC) High School
• IC High students who attended Oelwein Sacred Heart High School after IC closed
• Family and friends of alumni
On June 25, those in attendance to discuss ongoing plans for the event included Bob Shields, Howard Durham, Colleen Bovy, Anna Mae Wolfgram, Arnola Sigglekow, Joe Miller, and Maurice Welsh.
The reunion will be held at the Fairbank American Legion, 109 Main Street E, in Fairbank. Registration and social time start at 11:30 a. m. and include coffee and light snacks with a buffet lunch catered by The Fairbank Food Center and served by the Immaculate Conception NCYC Youth Group at 1 p. m. The program will start at 2 p.m.
If you are an alumnus and did not receive an invitation letter in the past two months or did not receive one in 2017, please contact a historical society member, email bshields01@mchsi.com, or call or text 319-269-6795 to reserve your spot. If you know someone who didn’t receive an invitation, let us know.