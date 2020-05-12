The Fairbank Community Club’s Fun for Everyone committee is looking at two equipment options to replace some West Bentley Park playground equipment that was damaged by a storm last fall or winter.
“We will be making that decision hopefully by the end of next week,” said committee rep Mel Buzynski.
Pricing options noted ranged from $18,600 to $22,000.
“If we had to go smaller, we talked about maybe just having some swings,” Buzynski said.
The city also has funds budgeted for the project — about $24,000 — to spend during the current fiscal year, City Clerk Brittany Fuller said. It would take a budget amendment to carry over.
“We are looking for volunteers to help set up,” Buzynski said. Potential volunteers should contact the city for consideration.
• A property owner claimed damage at 205 Grove St.
“There was damage to trees or bushes we caused with snow removal last winter,” Mayor Mike Harter said.
A few councilpersons said they had looked at it.
“For whatever reason our snow removal put snow there,” Public Works Director Dave Ryan said. “I wish I would have caught it.”
It’s thought that the snow pile got pushed back farther in subsequent snows.
The city reached a legal settlement with the party, and a motion was approved.
“We’re going to pay them $250 for damages,” Harter said.
• The council looked again at demolition options for 405 Grove St.
Council acquired the property last year and wants to get it cleaned up and get the asbestos out of it, Harter said.
The property is right by Casey’s, and there were concerns about burning it.
A next step is getting samples taken and an estimate sought.
It was suggested to consult with the school to get their recommendation on an asbestos contractor from the certified list, Harter said.
The council has not yet acted to demolish it, but a few verbally agreed demolition should be done.
“It’s gotta go,” someone said in council discussion at the phone conference meeting, echoing a couple of others.
• Since Fairbank days has not been canceled to date, the council approved starting the process of closing Iowa 281 via a request to the Department of Transportation in case it is held. Currently mass gatherings are limited to 10 people owing to precautions against transmitting the novel coronavirus.
• Council approved a contract with a freelancer for a promotional video about Fairbank, for $500. The video is mostly done and the council viewed it. Stone Kane began it in the fall, and now that leaves are re-emerging on the trees, he is wrapping up filming.
• Council invited the Little Wapsie Communications LLC Board to the Tuesday, May 26 council meeting to discuss the fiber project in town. At a prior meeting, council member Ron Woods expressed wanting to explore partnering with the local telelcom to offer the utility.