INDEPENDENCE – As the cold weather drives people inside to exercise, the Falcon Civic Center announces winter hours for the 2019-2020 season.
The hours are:
- Monday – Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Please be aware that the center’s gym will be much busier this time of year with basketball practices going on and patrons looking for more to do inside. If you are concerned the gym will be too full, please call ahead before you make the trip at 319-334-6711 to find out what activities are schedule.
Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Daily admission is $3 per adult, $2 per senior citizen and student, and $.50 to walk in the gym.
One-year, six-month, and three-month memberships are available. Call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 for details.