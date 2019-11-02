INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department reminds the public to “turn and test” this weekend.
Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning (i.e., 2 a.m.), November 3. Turn back your clocks one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
The Independence Fire Department conducted Operation EDITH (Exit Drills In The Home) in October as part of Fire Prevention week. This weekend is a good time to check your fire and CO alarm batteries.
The American Red Cross lists seven ways to prepare for a home fire:
1) Install the right number of smoke alarms. Test them once a month and replace the batteries at least once a year.
2) Teach children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do when they hear one.
3) Ensure that all household members know two ways to escape from every room of your home and know the family meeting spot outside of your home.
4) Establish a family emergency communications plan and ensure that all household members know who to contact if they cannot find one another.
5) Practice escaping from your home at least twice a year. Press the smoke alarm test button or yell “fire“ to alert everyone that they must get out.
6) Make sure everyone knows how to call 9-1-1.
7) Teach household members to STOP, DROP, and ROLL if their clothes should catch fire.