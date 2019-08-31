INDEPENDENCE – Precision Drive, LLC will begin the fall session of driver’s education classes on September 8. The business serves students in Independence and the surrounding communities.
Their program follows Department of Transportation guidelines, which stipulate 30 hours of classroom instruction and 6 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction for each student. Classroom and driving sessions are available on weekends and some weekdays. Specific driving session times depend on each student’s extracurricular activities schedule.
Precision Drive is owned and operated by Jayme and Rachel Hurley.
“We pride ourselves on our flexibility. I am a huge proponent of students being involved in various activities and clubs. It is our intent to accommodate these schedules as much as possible,” said Jayme Hurley.
Established in 2006, Precision Drive is state licensed and bonded, and offers one of the most economical driving programs in the area at $325 per student.
There is no specific deadline for registration, but spots are filled on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 319-334-7095 or email Jayme and Rachel Hurley at precisiondrive@yahoo.com.