JESUP – The 10th-ranked Jesup J-Hawks’ volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday, at home, with a triangular against Nashua-Plainfield and New Hampton.
This was the first volleyball match I have ever covered. I don’t know much about volleyball and the rules associated with the game. The referee kept calling a violation against the defensive team when Jesup was serving. No idea what that was about. Is it like a rotation thing? I’ll learn as I go.
Jesup vs. N-P
Things started out a little rough for the girls in game one against Nashua-Plainfield as the J-Hawks dropped the first game 20-25. On a positive note in game 1, Senior Alexis Harris recorded her 1,000th career assist. The game was paused briefly to acknowledge her great achievement.
The J-Hawks had a slight hiccup in game 1, but rebounded nicely.
“Prior to our first game of the season, we usually attend a scrimmage to practice ‘game-like’ situations and to shake out any bugs,” noted Head Coach Eryca Bass, “but this year that scrimmage was cancelled.”
It took the girls one game to shake out any nerves and get back to business, and they were all business in game 2. Jesup was on-point and executed to perfection, winning game 2 by a score of 25-8.
Game 3 was more of the same, and the J-Hawks cruised, 25-10, then finished off the Huskies in game 4 with a 25-18 win.
Junior Bobbi Thomas led the team with 13 kills. Junior Leah Becker had 9 kills, while senior Kendra McCombs added 7 kills. Senior setter Alexis Harris added to her career 1,000 assists with 20 more in the first match. Becker also had 9 blocks, while Thomas added 5 of her own. Sophomore Caelor Wymore came up with 15 digs as did Harris.
“With Nashua being our very first match of the season, we had a few nerves and bugs that we shook out in the very first game,” added Bass. “The athletes did a great job of recovering from that game and moving on to finish the night with two match wins.”
1 2 3 4 5 T
N-P 25 08 10 18 — 1
JES 20 25 25 25 — 3
Jesup vs. NH
In the second match of the night, the J-Hawks and Chickasaws battled, with Jesup getting revenge from last year’s New Hampton sweep. Jesup won the match 3-0
Junior outside hitter Bobbie Thomas had 8 kills while senior middle hitter Jamie Thoma and senior outside hitter Kendra McCombs had 5 kills apiece. Junior right-side hitter Leah Becker had 4 kills. Senior Alexis Harris came up with 22 assists in the match.
On the defensive side, sophomore libero Caelor Wymore and Thomas had 7 digs each. Junior defensive specialist Jacie Lange contributed with 5 digs. Thoma and McCombs each had 2 blocks to lead the team. Wymore had 2 aces, and freshman defensive specialist Jersey Even, Thoma, and McCombs added 1 ace each.
Jesup moves to 2-0 on the season and will be in Cascade today.
1 2 3 4 5 T
NH 19 12 17 — — 0
JESUP 25 25 25 — — 3