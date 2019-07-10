INDEPENDENCE – Family Fishing Day returns to Swan Lake at Heartland Acres in Independence on Sunday, July 21, from 12 to 4 p.m.
Swan Lake is approximately four acres and holds a variety of fish – including catfish, crappie, bluegill, and bass. Anglers will be allowed to “catch and keep” all crappie, large-mouth bass, and bluegill. All other fish are to be “catch and release.”
Wristbands to fish Swan Lake will be available at the admission desk in the museum. Regular museum admission is required. Annual or lifetime members of Heartland Acres will be allowed to fish at no extra charge.
Fishing will be allowed from the shore only, and anglers are to bring their own gear. Simple gear includes: poles, 1/8 oz. jigs, twister tails, hooks, and sinkers. Anglers are to follow all Iowa fishing laws and regulations and are required to have a valid Iowa Fishing License and be good sportsmen.
For more information about Heartland Acres please, visit at www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or find us on Facebook.