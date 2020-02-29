INDEPENDENCE – In an attempt to answer some of the questions that have come up regarding the proposed Independence Community School District (ICSD) 2020-21 calendar, administrators have provided answers to seven frequently asked questions on the subject. If you have any additional questions on the proposed calendar, call the ICSD office at 319-334-7400.
Committee members who came up with the calendar include district parents, teachers, and administrators. According to Russ Reiter, superintendent, who was part of the committee, “We had great conversations during our meetings about what was best for the kids and for our teachers. In one meeting, we even ran about 20 minutes longer [than the planned meeting time to continue discussion].”
Why more 90-minute early dismissals?
Last year, the district implemented 90-minute early dismissals to provide time for teachers to meet in teams. It’s been very beneficial to staff and students, and we see need for more time. At the elementary level, work has focused on literacy, and there has been student growth. We also need to work on math, social studies, and science. The current structure doesn’t allow for that. At the junior/senior high, teachers are working on instruction, but also need time for specific content areas. The work is best done during 90-minute early-outs.
Who developed the proposed calendar?
A committee of parents, teachers, and administrators came up with a calendar that best meets student needs and supports staff. Most of the conversations centered around what would help us move forward as a district, what current needs are, and what will be best for students. The committee agreed this was the best option at this time.
What does staff do during an early dismissal?
At the elementary level, K-6, teachers use Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) as a structure for collaboration. Teams meet on Wednesday afternoons to discuss and work through the four essential questions.
- What do we want our students to learn? (priority standards)
- How will we know if they have learned? (team-developed common assessments)
- What will we do if they don’t learn? (systematic interventions)
- What will we do if they already know it? (extended learning)
The developers and supporters of the PLC collaborative team process believe that teachers ideally need this time on a weekly basis.
At the secondary level, teachers are using Authentic Intellectual Work (AIW) as a structure for collaboration. Teams are comprised of teachers from different discipline areas. They focus on instruction, tasks or assignments they ask students to complete, and student performance. They use rubrics to provide feedback to each other in the areas of construction of knowledge, disciplined inquiry, and value beyond school. This structure transforms the quality of student learning. AIW requires a commitment of four to six hours monthly for team collaboration and work. This time should be spaced out to ensure teachers have frequent, ongoing contact with their teams.
We are making time for AIW and PLCs to happen, and need additional time to enhance this work. The district was hesitant to move to this model last year until we knew how it would work. We see it is working very well for teachers and benefiting students as instruction is strengthened and more intentional.
Why is this time important for teachers?
It allows teachers to work with colleagues to design instruction, plan for implementation, monitor student learning, and adjust instruction. The early dismissals allow teachers to analyze student data, get more frequent feedback from colleagues, and make more timely adjustments.
Why Wednesdays?
We have staff who also coach and/or sponsor different activities. On Wednesday nights, there aren’t any scheduled events that would pull the staff away from this collaboration. Students wouldn’t be released early and then be expected to come back for a competition.
What does the research say?
Although there is very little direct research, there is research about the work that is being done during the early dismissals. John Hattie, a world-renowned educational authority, completed a synthesis of more than 1,200 meta-analyses relating to student achievement. From that research, he has come up with 252 influences and effect sizes related to student achievement.
One claim Hattie makes is that almost every instructional decision works, so the better question is what instructional decision has the greatest impact or “works best?” Hattie argues that the effect size of 0.40 sets a level where the effects of innovation enhance achievement in such a way that we can notice real-world differences, and should be a benchmark or standard from which to judge effects.
Collective teacher efficacy has an effect size of 1.57, and Jenni Donohoo identified six enabling conditions for collective teacher efficacy. All are made possible through 90-minute early-outs. Response to intervention has an effect size of 1.29. This approach to education provides early, systematic assistance to children.
This is part of the work being done with collaborative teams during early dismissals. Teacher clarity has an effect size of .75 and includes communicating the intentions of the lesson and the notions of what success means, work being done in collaborative teams. Phonics instruction has an effect size of .70, comprehension programs .47, and small group learning .47. All are part of the resources that were purchased for teacher use and the learning that teachers have received.
Time is needed for collaboration about these instructional practices and resources. Providing formative evaluation has an effect size of .48. This is directly related to critical question number two that teachers are working on during collaboration.
Parents were previously asked what structure they preferred. Why is that no longer considered?
When this survey was given, there were few responses. The district was in a place where teachers needed greater lengths of time for learning. Now, teachers need time to collaborate to put that learning to use. We’re being responsive to the needs of teachers and our school improvement efforts.