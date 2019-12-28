INDEPENDENCE – Sports Editor Mike Thomas announced in December he was accepting a new job in his native Missouri. In the December 21 issue of the Bulletin Journal, he wrote a farewell piece:
Today’s issue will be my swan song as the sports editor for the Oelwein Daily Register and the Independence Bulletin Journal. As we start a new year and decade, I will be moving on. I have accepted a position as sports editor with the Hannibal-Courier Post in Missouri.
This was my first journalism job after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Webster University in St. Louis. I was glad I was given a chance to do what I love and did the best job I could in the various roles I had with the newspaper.
Just a little less than two years ago, I moved to Iowa to take this job – not knowing a single person here. Now, I leave with plenty of memories and more experience in my chosen profession.
I have enjoyed getting to meet people in the community the past two years I have served as a news reporter and sports editor covering local news and sports. One thing I have found out in my time here is that people are passionate about their high school sports teams. I have noticed how dedicated the students, coaches, administrators, and parents are at the nine high schools that I cover.
I wish all of my co-workers and various people that I have covered on my beats the best of luck in their future endeavors. I also want to thank all of my readers for their support over the past two years. I hope that you all enjoyed the work that I put out for the paper.
Originally published on December 21.