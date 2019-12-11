INDEPENDENCE – Approximately 85 farmers and ag business leaders gathered last week to review their options under the 2018 Farm Bill. Farmers currently have the opportunity to enroll in the USDA Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs.
The ARC-CO program provides income support tied to historical base acres, not current production, of covered commodities. ARC-CO payments are issued when the actual county crop revenue of a covered commodity is less than the ARC-CO guarantee for the covered commodity.
PLC program payments are issued when the effective price of a covered commodity is less than the respective reference price for that commodity. The effective price equals the higher of the market year average price (MYA) or the national average loan rate for the covered commodity.
Producers may elect for ARC or PLC by covered commodity or ARC-IC for 2019 and 2020 and re-elect each year thereafter through 2023. There is a one-time opportunity to update PLC program payment yields that take effect beginning with the 2020 crop year. The effective reference price, ARC-county benchmark yields, and ARC-county benchmark prices calculations are based on a one-year lag.
“More help in this decision making process is available online,” said Melissa O’Rourke, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Farm Financial Planning is Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s farm financial analysis program. It consists of one-on-one financial counseling, a computerized analysis of the farm business, and referral to other extension programs or outside services that may be useful.
It can assist producers who want to understand a complete picture of their farm financial situation. It helps take the guesswork out of whether or not a change would increase profitability and improve cash flow. Using FINPACK software, the analysis may provide a more in-depth evaluation of the farm business, which many lenders are requiring before they will extend further credit. FINPACK analysis provides in-depth evaluation which many lenders are requiring before further credit extension.
The computer analysis looks at profitability, liquidity, solvency, and risk-bearing ability. This information is provided for three or more alternative plans at a time. Examples of alternative plans could be the addition, expansion, or phasing out of a livestock operation, or buying, selling, or renting land. Farm Financial Planning can help evaluate ways to correct negative cash flow and profitability problems.
A trained Extension associate meets with the family to discuss the results of the analysis and the possible effects if changes are made. The Extension worker may introduce other farm and family financial materials or information about outside sources of help.
This service is offered at no charge. It is funded by the Agricultural Credit School, a program of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Bankers Association.