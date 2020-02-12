ARLINGTON – Local Legislators listened to their constituents at a recent forum sponsored by the Buchanan, Clayton, and Fayette County Farm Bureaus.
For the last few years the public, especially Farm Bureau members, have had the opportunity to visit with legislators with ties to Fayette and neighboring counties. The forums are held at the Arlington Community Center. The next one is Saturday, February 15, at 9 a.m.
At the January forum, four legislators were able to attend – Sen. Michael Breitbach (R-28), Sen. Craig Johnson (R-32), Rep. Anne Osmundson (R-56), and Rep. Bruce Bearinger (D-64).
Fayette County Farm Bureau President Joe Bahe opened the event with a question about the proposed one-penny sales tax increase.
Sen. Breitbach responded first, saying a one percent increase could raise $560 million for the State of Iowa.
“’Course we passed a constitutional amendment in 2010 that says an increase in the sales tax – 3/8 of it would go to the Iowa [Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund],” he said.
Breitbach estimated the fund could receive $170-180 million, depending on the sales revenue and the final formula. He said Gov. Reynolds is looking to tweak the formula, and other rules may come into play before the increase is approved. Breitbach added the other 5/8 percent could go to reducing property taxes.
Rep. Bearinger stated the House and the Senate have different ideas from the governor as well.
“I think we have to be cautionary that we honor the spirit of that constitutional amendment,” he said, “because in there it says the 3/8 will supplement, not supplant, any existing water quality programs. We have to discuss what that means to see how that’s going to work out.”
Bearinger then shared a breakdown comparing the original formula versus Gov. Reynolds’ recommendations, including:
- Trails: 10 vs 4 percent
- Lake Restoration: 7 vs 10 percent
- Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP): 13 vs 10 percent
- Watershed Protection: 14 vs 15 percent
- Soil Conservation and Water Protection: 20 vs 34 percent
- Natural Resources: 23 vs 18 percent
- Local Conservation Partnerships: 13 vs 9 percent
Sen. Johnson raised some concerns about the increase and the formula, which was created 10 years ago. Johnson felt the new tax could raise $500 to $860 million or more.
“I think we’ll do ourselves a disservice if this penny, or $866 million sales tax, passes and we don’t address that formula. Things have changed.”
Another topic of concern was raised by Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt. He distributed a letter from Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber regarding HF2502, which proposes allowing vehicles transporting materials or equipment for a construction site or commercial plant to be heavier.
“Our secondary road system, especially our bridges, are not designed to carry the weights that the primary system is,” Keierleber wrote. “It is estimated that over 3,500 bridges statewide will need to be posted with weight restrictions. It is estimated this will cost taxpayers between $3 and $4 million to analyze and post the bridges. Additionally, it will impact our agricultural industries as they may now need to be restricted from passing certain bridges due to weight limitations when previously their axle weight would have been low enough to allow travel. In the 2020 legislative session, we are requesting those changes to be repealed.”
Keierleber based some of his remarks on information from the January 2020 issue of Iowa County Magazine.
Other topics discussed, included:
- Unfunded childhood mental health services
- Mental health care provider shortages
- Realigning county membership in the regional health service coalitions
- Manure haulers and “umbilical cord” lines
- Sharing elected county positions across multiple counties
- Municipality taxes