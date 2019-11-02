BUCHANAN COUNTY – In response to high levels of both personal and financial farm stress, ISU Extension and Outreach is making available a farm couple getaway aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal-setting, farm transition, or just would like a weekend away to discuss farm and farm family issues.
The getaway is set for Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15, 2019, at EWALU Stone Center outside of Strawberry Point, Iowa. The getaway will run from 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no cost to attend the program. Food, lodging, and other expenses are paid for by grants and sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the getaway.
Past farm couple getaways have proven to be beneficial to farm couples. They are a very productive and delightful time to discuss items of importance to help farms and families be successful,” says Larry Tranel, ISU Extension dairy field specialist.” The “getaway” will consist of eight farm couples and our Extension facilitators. Registration will be on a first come, first serve basis with registrations due December 2, 2019, prior to the session. Registration brochures may be found on the ISU Extension and Outreach – Buchanan County webpage https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/ or call 319-334-7161 or email rrfuller@iastate.edu and a brochure will be sent to you.
Return your registration with the hold refundable deposit of $50 to the Dubuque Extension Office, Attn: Farm Couple Getaway, 14858 W. Ridge Ln, Ste. 2, Dubuque, IA 52003. Questions regarding the getaway experience can be directed to Larry Tranel tranel@iastate.edu at the Dubuque County ISU Extension Office at 563-583-6496 or Roxanne Fuller, Executive Director, ISU Extension and Outreach — Buchanan County at 319-334-7161.
The Buchanan County farm couple getaway sponsors are Wapsie Valley Creamery in Independence, DeSousa Livestock, LLC in Jesup, Winthrop Veterinary Clinic in Winthrop, and ISU Extension and Outreach — Buchanan County. Please thank our sponsors for supporting local families.