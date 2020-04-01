Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Bulletin Journal asked Facebook followers about a favorite April Fool’s Day prank. Their responses follow.

Ashley Sherrets: “I used to put a rubber band on the sink sprayer and then toss the washcloth over it, so every time someone turned on the water they would get sprayed!”

Teresa Weber: “Tell my husband I’m pregnant. I’m 66. He never believes me.”

Rick Freebern: “No virus.”

Cindy Waters: “Hate April Fools Day! Always have.”

Carol J. Halley Wilson: “I sewed the fly shut on my ex’s underwear (we were married at the time). He wore them to his bowling league that morning. Lol.”

William Case: “Eating bats!”

Denise Lehman: “Last year I made ‘cake balls,’ actually frozen meatballs dipped in white and dark chocolate....yummy....hehehe.”

Monica House: “One year, it was on a Sunday, we told our kids that after church Father was coming over to talk to them about the birds and the bees.”

