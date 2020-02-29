INDEPENDENCE – Prior to the start of the February 17 Independence Community School District’s (ICSD) monthly board meeting, a short public hearing was held to discuss the proposed 2020-21 school calendar. The hearing started at 5:20 p.m.
The proposed calendar calls for approximately 14 additional Wednesday early-outs (2 p.m. dismissals) compared to the current school calendar.
Public Hearing
In attendance were school board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, Gina Trimble, and Matt O’Loughlin; Superintendent Russell Reiter; Board Secretary Laura Morine; nine members of the district’s administration team; 12 staff members; and a representative of the Independence Bulletin Journal.
Sarah Thome, a 6th grade teacher, and Tracy Steger, a jr./sr. high language arts teachers, spoke in favor of the proposed calendar’s increased number of early dismissals for staff in-services, saying they provide more collaboration time for the teachers.
According to Thome, the early dismissals, “…strengthen student learning, provide a time for discourse with colleagues and team collaboration, and ensure the same quality instruction” from classroom to classroom. “It’s what’s best for our students,” she said.
There was no opposition to the proposed calendar in attendance at the hearing.
Board Meeting
The regular board meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. Upon approval of the agenda, Board Member Trimble moved to approve the consent items, seconded by Board Vice President Hansen.
Board Member O’Loughlin questioned the reimbursements to staff, as those expenses should be paid by the school, not the employee. The district will start publishing the approved bills after the board meeting rather than before the meeting as proposed bills.
Board President Smith suggested changes to Policy 200.2R1 in order to clarify the election process of the president and vice president.
These changes were be in the second reading of the policies. Motion carried, 5-0.
Announcements
Board Member Sornson thanked all who helped out at the recent FFA Review Night as judges and in other capacities.
The board will have a work session and possible business meeting on March 2 at 6 p.m.
Superintendent Reiter was to meet with Farm Bureau on Tuesday night (February 18). HSR will be in the district on Thursday at 1 p.m. to walk through the East and West buildings.
Reiter and Board Secretary Morine were to attend a budget workshop on February 25.
March 3 is election day to renew the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement. Absentee ballots are available.
A Benefits Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for March 4.
On March 26, the district will host a breakfast for area businesses to talk about the Iowa Quality Center program and encourage participation.
Administration Reports
After reviewing Jr/Sr High Principal John Howard’s board report, the group indicated it would like to see a qualitative goal for the IASAPs and technology in the classroom. Howard’s report also stated that Hawkeye Community College has changed its class offerings, so the ICSD will not be able to offer PLTW, advanced calculus, and advanced horticulture classes. The jr/sr high administrators and counselors will be attending ASSIST training on March 23 and 24.
Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke’s report indicated that there are approximately 10 to 12 attendance contracts currently in place. All cases of truancy are turned over to the county attorney. It’s up to the county attorney’s office to press charges, which doesn’t happen very often.
Principal Cheri Reed of West Elementary will share the Belief Survey results with the board.
East Elementary Principal Danielle Donnelly and Instructional Coach Bonefas were to meet with teachers to determine if any class-wide or individual intervention is needed. Incoming kindergarten numbers appear to be consistent.
Director Reports
According to the school improvement report, math scores dropped pretty significantly at West, due to the fact that the test was much different and more rigorous than the previous format.
The technology report stated that registration for parents may take a bit longer because of the need to verify their data as the district is converting the contact information.
Food Service Director Harbaugh said she is covering the high school kitchen manager’s job at this time and hopes to fill it soon. The principals at East and West are working on educating teachers and students on food waste and plan to send information out to parents about what components are required for a lunch or a breakfast meal.
According to Director of Transportation Chesmore, a short timeline for bus inspections required additional help to get the buses ready. However, the inspection was postponed.
Old Business
According to Morine, the final Fiscal Year 2019 audit report has been received and filed with the State Auditor’s Office. “It was really clean,” she said.
Revenues increased 2.77 percent, and expenditures decreased 1.22 percent from the previous year. These changes were due to increased local tax revenues, state and federal funding, as well as decreases in support services expenditures. The auditors reported one finding – a variance in certified enrollment. Adjustments will be made in the upcoming budget.
New Business: Calendar
New business was discussion of the proposed 2020-2021 school calendar. School Improvement Director Erin Burmeister thanked all the calendar committee members for their input and time commitment. She reported that the focus was what was good for the students.
According to Burmeister, research says, “Collaboration time is essential for teachers, and the Iowa Code dictates it.”
The committee reviewed the research that supports collaboration, and 100 percent of the 97 (out of 114) teachers who responded to a survey stated that more collaboration time was needed.
Board members have heard from community members who are not in favor of the proposed calendar, and some felt more education on the subject for the board as well as the public is needed as to why there are more early-outs than full-day professional development meetings.
While not stating an opinion for or against the calendar, Hansen said, “We need [talking] points to defend this calendar” with members of the public who have expressed opposition.
Another point raised was whether the proposed calendar allows enough notification for the community to make the adjustment to more early-outs.
Board Member O’Loughlin said, “We need more time to educate parents and give local libraries time to prepare programming. I am not in support of this recommended calendar as of now.”
Morine has checked with the district’s attorney, and one public hearing for the calendar is all that is needed.
No action was taken on the calendar at this meeting.
Other New Business
The board unanimously approved the following:
- Charter Contract with Hawkeye Stages for Charter #31189 for the May 2020 Junior High Band Trip to Des Moines. Junior High Band Instructor Karl Smith said Music in Our Schools/Mustang Foundation donated the difference in cost between two yellow school buses and a charter bus.
- Travel Request Form – July 2020 Workshop Conference for Elementary Music Educators in Indianapolis.
- Independence Community School District Early Graduation Applicants for March 2020.
- Iowa Department of Transportation Federal Aid Agreement for an Iowa’s Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) Project.
- Farm Lease for the South Parcel for 2020-2021.
- Removal of the Chamber of Commerce Kiosk at the jr/sr high school. Hansen made a motion in regard to the Independence Chamber of Commerce information kiosk approved by the board of education in August 2014, that the kiosk be removed, and the wall be repaired, prior to the March 16, 2020, board meeting unless the Chamber updates the advertising and images on the kiosk.