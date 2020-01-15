AMES – The 2020 edition of Iowa State University’s Shade Tree Short Course promises another event full of professional presentations, demonstrations, certifications, and networking.
Now in its 64th year, the event will be held February 26-27 at the Scheman Continuing Education Building on the Iowa State campus. A pre-conference half-day event will be held February 25 for Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association members and for those wishing to become certified arborists.
Attendees include landscape maintenance professionals, arborists (municipal, residential, and utility), educators, students, and tree and plant enthusiasts of all kinds.
“It’s not just about trees – the Shade Tree Short Course covers a lot of different things,” said Jeff Iles, professor and chair in horticulture at Iowa State University. “Most of the participants want to learn about plants and how to manage them, especially trees.”
Workshops will cover topics such as pesticide application, tree care, new plant materials, personnel management, repurposing felled trees, turf management, and much more.
Iles said the conference has become a “can’t-miss opportunity” for education and networking. The event is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Iowa Arborist Association.
Keynote speakers include Michael A. Dirr, professor emeritus with the University of Georgia and an acclaimed author, who will highlight the newest and best small-stature trees in an opening presentation on February 26.
Keith Warren, accomplished author, speaker, and past director of product development at J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co., will present “Today’s Best Trees for the Urban Forest.”
On February 27, Tim Wood, product development and head of marketing with Spring Meadow Nursery in Grand Haven, Michigan, will present “The Golden Age of Shrub Breeding.”
Participants should register by February 14 if they want the best rates. The basic pre-registration fee is $170, and increases to $220 after February 14. A discounted rate is available for full-time academic students and Iowa State University staff. The fee for pesticide applicator recertification is $35, and the optional lunch on February 27 is $20.
A complete listing of registration options and the full short course agenda is available online.