Independence FFA Chapter

Members of the Independence FFA Chapter.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA Chapter is hosting the Northeast District FFA Review Night on Wednesday, February 5, starting at 5 p.m. in the Independence Jr/Sr High cafeteria.

Review Night features more than 40 different proficiency award areas with roughly two to five award applications per area that need to be judged by a team of three adults.

The applications are from all 37 FFA chapters in the Northeast FFA District. The Independence chapter is attempting to line up more than 100 judges from the area. There will be a free meal served at 6 p.m. for all judges.

A proficiency award application is a typed-up paper outlining the FFA member’s supervised ag experience (SAE) project. The FFA member is not present at the judging. The panel of three judges read through and rank the applications based on the time spent on the project and the overall scope and involvement.

The different proficiency categories are:

Ag Communications

Ag Education

Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication

Ag Mechanics Repairing and Maintenance Entrepreneurship

Ag Mechanics Repairing and Maintenance Placement

Ag Processing

Ag Sales Entrepreneurship

Ag Sales Placement

Ag Services

Agriscience Research – Animal Systems

Agriscience Research – Integrated Systems

Agriscience Research – Plant Systems

Beef Production – Entrepreneurship

Beef Production Placement

Dairy Production Entrepreneurship

Dairy Production Placement

Diversified Agricultural Production

Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship

Diversified Crop Production Placement

Diversified Horticulture

Diversified Livestock Production

Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management

Equine Science Entrepreneurship (separate than placement)

Equine Science Placement

Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production

Food Science and Technology

Forage Production

Forest Management and Products

Goat Production

Grain Production Entrepreneurship

Grain Production Placement

Home and/or Community Development

Landscape Management

Nursery Operations

Organic Agriculture

Outdoor Recreation

Poultry Production

Sheep Production

Small Animal Production and Care

Specialty Animal Production

Swine Production Entrepreneurship

Swine Production Placement

Turf Grass Management

Vegetable Production

Veterinary Science

Wildlife Production and Management

If you are interested in serving as a judge for this event, please email Independence FFA Advisor Michael Haden at mhaden@independence.k12.ia.us or call at 319-334-7400, extension 725.

