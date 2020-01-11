INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA Chapter is hosting the Northeast District FFA Review Night on Wednesday, February 5, starting at 5 p.m. in the Independence Jr/Sr High cafeteria.
Review Night features more than 40 different proficiency award areas with roughly two to five award applications per area that need to be judged by a team of three adults.
The applications are from all 37 FFA chapters in the Northeast FFA District. The Independence chapter is attempting to line up more than 100 judges from the area. There will be a free meal served at 6 p.m. for all judges.
A proficiency award application is a typed-up paper outlining the FFA member’s supervised ag experience (SAE) project. The FFA member is not present at the judging. The panel of three judges read through and rank the applications based on the time spent on the project and the overall scope and involvement.
The different proficiency categories are:
Ag Communications
Ag Education
Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication
Ag Mechanics Repairing and Maintenance Entrepreneurship
Ag Mechanics Repairing and Maintenance Placement
Ag Processing
Ag Sales Entrepreneurship
Ag Sales Placement
Ag Services
Agriscience Research – Animal Systems
Agriscience Research – Integrated Systems
Agriscience Research – Plant Systems
Beef Production – Entrepreneurship
Beef Production Placement
Dairy Production Entrepreneurship
Dairy Production Placement
Diversified Agricultural Production
Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship
Diversified Crop Production Placement
Diversified Horticulture
Diversified Livestock Production
Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management
Equine Science Entrepreneurship (separate than placement)
Equine Science Placement
Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production
Food Science and Technology
Forage Production
Forest Management and Products
Goat Production
Grain Production Entrepreneurship
Grain Production Placement
Home and/or Community Development
Landscape Management
Nursery Operations
Organic Agriculture
Outdoor Recreation
Poultry Production
Sheep Production
Small Animal Production and Care
Specialty Animal Production
Swine Production Entrepreneurship
Swine Production Placement
Turf Grass Management
Vegetable Production
Veterinary Science
Wildlife Production and Management
If you are interested in serving as a judge for this event, please email Independence FFA Advisor Michael Haden at mhaden@independence.k12.ia.us or call at 319-334-7400, extension 725.