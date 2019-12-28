OELWEIN – In January 2019, news of a fifth zebra being fatally shot was reported at Hevan’s Safari on December 21, 2018, less than two weeks after a previous shooting incident.
Hevan’s Safari owner Mike Henninger confirmed that his pet zebra Dazzle was shot dead and he contacted the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office after the incident.
“[Buchanan County] said they have a feeling they will see me again,” Henninger said.
Dazzle is the fifth zebra killed at Hevan’s Safari, along with Zena, Tazz, Zoey and Razz all being shot dead since October 2017. Henninger also had a thoroughbred horse fatally shot in August 2018.
Besides the animal shootings, Henninger himself was shot in the leg on October 28, 2018, and airlifted to the hospital in Iowa City.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Hartmann said in a statement to the Oelwein Daily Register that his department could not release any details at this time.
“It’s being investigated in the same manner as the previous one, in which there was a press release sent out at that time,” Hartmann said. “From the information we have surrounding these cases, which we cannot release to protect the integrity of the investigation, there is no threat to the general public. If there was, we would have immediately stated so and made the public aware through partnerships with our media outlets.”
An individual was convicted of second-degree harassment on October 18, 2018, and sentenced to 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail, with 355 days suspended by the court.
Originally published on January 2.